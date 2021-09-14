It’s been a long time coming, but Ivy Tech is finally ready to show off its transformed Kokomo campus.
An open house event set for 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday will feature tours and demonstrations inside each of the campus’ renovated buildings.
“We’re ready to show it off,” Chancellor Dean McCurdy said last week. “I think we’ve all been ready for it for a while.”
There will also be giveaways and an opportunity to meet faculty.
Saturday will celebrate the completion of a $43 million dollar renovation project that saw significant investments both from the state of Indiana and the local community.
The transformation began when the Indiana General Assembly appropriated $40 million to Ivy Tech. The community college then successfully raised another $3 million.
More than 250 donors contributed to the fundraising campaign.
The result is a new-look campus that feels more like a college.
Classrooms are connected to labs, which emphasizes the hands-on experience that is integral to the education Ivy Tech students receive.
The entire campus is now walkable with sidewalks, greenspaces and a community garden.
Demonstrations will take place throughout the day. With two dozen planned, there is certain to be something for everyone.
In the main building, one can view their own DNA from their cheek cells and take it home in a necklace. Over in the health professions building, the nursing program will show off its simulation dummies that can simulate a number of different medical situations.
There will be a virtual welding booth and welding demonstrations at the Industrial Technology Center. At the Agriculture and Automotive Center, one can learn about soil textures, headlight circuits and torque wrenches.
Many of the 250-plus donors who helped make the project possible are from the local community, including area businesses. Those like Stellantis also work with Ivy Tech in developing curriculum and programs that helps prepare students to enter the workforce.
McCurdy said the campus is a reflection of the community.
“This is a community college,” he said. “We’re inviting the community to come see their college.”
