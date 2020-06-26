At the June Northwestern School Corporation School Board meeting, Jenny Kelly was approved as the newest member of the board.
Kelly is replacing former member Steve Jones following his resignation.
“The school is somewhere that I’ve always had a passion for. I’ve been involved in volunteering at the school level for nine years now,” she said. “School is really important to me. My mom has been in the same school system for 30 years so for me, it’s a natural love. I’ve been raised with it.”
“I think being on the school board is a great way to help build community for us and to help be a part of something to serve and give back.”
Kelly, who is part of her family farm, is familiar with the school system and has four children attending Northwestern schools. She’s excited to continue to contribute to a school system she’s been a part of for years . For her, Northwestern is a warm, welcoming environment with staff that care for the kids.
“It feels like a second home when you walk into the building,” she said.
July 9 will be Kelly’s first official meeting as a board member. She is eager to have an impact on the kids and community and building strong unity between buildings and staff.
“In working for a school system or being on the board you get to play such a big role on building character and who these kids will turn out to be, so you have a lasting legacy of loving on these kids and building onto them,” she said. “What better way to touch lives than to be part of the school?”
