Michaelah Freels listens to the speakers during Northwestern High School’s graduation on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Adriana Freeman, center, and Taylor Goerges, right, celebrate after the class of 2020 are officially named graduates of Northwestern High School on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jessica Edwards puts her mask back on as she walks back to her seat after receiving her diploma during Northwestern High School’s graduation on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fabin Shallenberger sits with his fellow graduates during Northwestern High School’s graduation on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Adrienne Bush, center, listens to the speakers during Northwestern High School’s graduation on Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Rachel Morrow listens to the speakers alongside her fellow classmates during Northwestern High School’s graduation on Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
May 30 was a date the seniors of Northwestern’s class of 2020 had been looking forward to for years — their graduation.
Flash forward to March when the corporation closed its doors, and due to orders signed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, remained closed for the rest of the school year.
After much doubt from students and administrators alike, Northwestern High School was able to host its 2020 graduation on July 11 — 38 days after the original date, and Howard County’s first in-person graduation ceremony of the year.
“There was doubt, when Holcomb chose to go to [stage] 4.5 instead of 5 we were extremely concerned,” Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said. “I’m excited about today. I can’t believe we’re here and actually having the opportunity to provide the graduation for the students, so I’m thrilled for them.”
Students like Ally Ford, Dominique Beaty and Claire Nichols were all exhilarated the day actually happened and said they were willing to come back for the ceremony no matter how long it took.
“I’m really happy that I got to see all my friends again before we all go our separate ways and with everything going on, the fact that we got to get back together one more time just means everything,” Nichols said after the ceremony while taking pictures with Ford and Beaty.
“It was kind of weird seeing everyone after four months, that’s the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other all throughout school,” Beaty added. “It was really special and I’m glad we were able to do it.”
This year’s ceremony looked a little different than ceremonies in the past. Each student was able to have four family members to attend the ceremony. Bleachers were marked with blue tape to designate “no sitting” spaces to create safe social distancing, and all attending or participating in the ceremony were required to wear masks. Students graduating were given with purple masks branded with the Northwestern logo.
Bilkey commend the students for accepting the circumstances.
What followed the playing “Pomp and Circumstance” was a relatively traditional ceremony. Class officers spoke about the four years being at Northwestern: being nervous freshmen, dances, basketball championships, friendships and of course, COVID-19.
The pandemic would be a reoccurring theme for many speeches, but students like class salutatorian Ally Foster and valedictorian Kolbie Lawson chose to use COVID-19 as a unifying force instead of only dwell on the negative.
We have all survived our … classes and now a pandemic and even all the e-learning that came along with it. I think at this point, it is safe to say we are the strongest class to have ever come through Northwestern, and will forever be one of the most memorable — and that in itself is something to celebrate,” Foster said in her address. “Even though this isn’t the ‘High School Musical 3’ ending myself, and I’m sure many of you were hoping for, I know there will be no better feeling today than finally getting to turn our tassels and celebrate this day together. “
In his valedictorian address, Lawson noted the class was a close-knit group strengthened more by being part of the class of 2020, and with what they’ve done, their futures are bright.
“While the achievement of graduating is a great one, I am confident that all of you will go on to do greater things,” he said to his classmates of 13 years. “Our class accomplished things that will never be seen again at Northwestern.”
Northwestern High School Principal Tim Shoaff noted the school wanted this to safely happen as soon as it could, citing the longer they waited, the harder it could be for students to come back. Roughly 130 of the class of 150 attended the ceremony with some already moving away or leaving for the military.
“The year never really ends until graduation happens, so it’s nice to see the kids – as soon as I saw the kids walking in, I couldn’t help but smile because of what it means to see them and their 13 years of education come to fruition here.”
