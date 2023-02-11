Northwestern School Corporation officials hope architect designs and cost estimates for a multi-million-dollar school improvement project are finalized by late May with work beginning in the fall.
That's the timeframe Jeff Layden, director of operations, gave during a school board meeting Thursday.
Northwestern plans to spend not more than $51 million to improve all of its school buildings. The project is extensive, including secure entrances at every building, improving traffic flow during pick-up and drop-off times, upgrading restrooms and renovating a section of the high school to offer more career and technical classes.
Not previously reported, the project will add Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms to the second and third floors of Howard Elementary.
The project will be bid out in June.
It is unclear what work will take place first.
"We want to minimize the disruption this is gonna cause," Layden said.
Peru Amateur Circus to perform at Western HS
The Peru Amateur Circus will have two performances on Feb. 25 at Western High School.
Show times are scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m. There will be a carnival from 1 to 6 p.m., as well as a petting zoo.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students (includes five carnival tickets). Children ages 6 and under are free.
Tickets are available at the door, First Farmers Bank & Trust and at https://tinyurl.com/b3tmpk8b.
Taylor kindergarten round up March 15
Kindergarten and Tiny Titans Preschool registration Taylor Elementary School will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 6:30 p.m. March 15.
Parents should call 765-453-3800 to schedule a registration appointment. Parents should also fill out a new-student enrollment form at the Taylor Community Schools website, www.taylor.k12.in.us, prior to their appointment.
Children are encouraged to attend to meet their kindergarten or preschool teacher.
In order to attend kindergarten, a child must be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Pre-K children must be 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2023, and for preschool, the child must be 3 on or before Aug. 1, 2023 and potty trained.
Parents need to bring the child’s official birth certificate, proof of immunizations, Social Security card and proof of residency. A $50 registration fee is also due to secure a spot in the Tiny Titans Preschool program. Limited spaces are available.
Upcoming meetings
Area school boards will be in session early this week.
- Tri-Central School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, 4774 N. 200 West, Sharpsville.
- Eastern School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 221 W. Main St., Greentown.
- Tipton School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the administrative office, 1051 S. Main St., Tipton.
Scholarship applications for medical students
Two local scholarship funds are accepting applications from medical and nursing students.
The application window for both the Bowen Scholarship Fund and the Dwaine and Louise Plummer is open until May 15.
Bowen scholarship
This scholarship is available to medical students and undergraduate and graduate nursing students.
Applicants must have graduated from a Howard County high school.
The scholarship review committee are looking for candidates in good academic standing, those who want to pursue medical or nursing education and a financial need.
To request an application email teresa@kokomolawfirm.com. Application should be submitted to the same email address, with "Bowen in the subject line.
Plummer scholarship
This scholarship is for students with an interest in health care but need financial assistance.
One new scholarship was awarded in 2022, with three others renewed and a new nursing scholarship.
A scholarship committee seeks candidates who are Howard County high school graduates with an interest in a medical career, in need of financial assistance and in good academic standing.
Applicants can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/r69b4xvp.
KHS student's PSA nets 1st-runner up
A safe-driving public service announcement written by Brooklin Walker, a student at Kokomo Area Career Center, was named first-runner up in the Drive Safe Chicago PSA contest.
Walker wrote and submitted a 30-second script for the contest. Her script was one of three chosen to be filmed and produced into an actual PSA by an Emmy-winning film crew.
She was presented with a $1,000 prize Friday at the Chicago Auto Show.
Board games reduce screen time at Taylor MS
Taylor Middle School staff are finding old-school board games as an effective way to reduce students' screen time.
The use of board games to reduce time in front of devices came after some professional development, according to Heather Hord, middle school principal.
"This year we've tried to make a more concerted effort," she said. "We can do better, but it's our first year."
Hord said games like Boggle and Scrabble work on students' vocabulary skills. Board games are also used as rewards for good behavior.
The Taylor School Board accepted a donation Wednesday for about $600 for board games at the middle school. The donations came after a GoFundMe was set up by a middle school English teacher.
Ivy Tech offering two-day QMA insulin class
A two-day qualified medical assistant insulin administration class is available later this month in Peru.
The class is offered by Ivy Tech Kokomo and concludes with the state certification exam.
The class will be offered in three phases, the first two meeting at Ivy Tech’s Peru instructional site, 425 W. Main St. Classroom instruction is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 21, with practice testing from 9 to 11 a.m., Feb. 28.
The state exam can be taken at the testing centers on the Ivy Tech campuses in Kokomo or Logansport at a future date.
The course will instruct QMAs in the roles and responsibilities of insulin administration. Ivy Tech is an approved Indiana State Department of Health Qualified Medication Aide training program location.
The fee to take the class is $200. Students must provide a copy of their valid QMA certification as well as provide a state-issued identification card and driver’s license.
To register for the QMA Insulin Administration class or for more information, please contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
Supernovas, comets focus of IUK Observatory open house
Indiana University Kokomo's monthly open house for February will feature a discussion about a supernova remnant.
Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will begin the evening at 7 p.m. Sunday with discussion of Pa 30, a supernova that attracted attention at the recent meeting of the American Astronomical Society.
“The remnant has a very unusual structure and properties, and matches a historic supernova noted in the year 1181,” Motl said in a statement. “It may have resulted from the merger of two white dwarf stars.”
Afterwards, attendees can peer through the Observatory's two telescopes, possibly catching a glimpse of fading comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, in addition to Mars, Jupiter and highlights from the winter hexagon of constellations (weather permitting).
Viewing will continue until 9 p.m. The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington St.
