When Grissom Air Reserve Base reached out to the principals at Howard and Northwestern elementary schools about donating some books, no one imagined just how many books were coming.
Grissom, in collaboration with Toys for Tots, donated 3,000 books to each elementary school in December.
It was enough books to send each student home with two for Christmas and create whole sets for classrooms while still having some left over to be used as rewards.
“Never would we have imagined the amount of books we received, and are so incredibly grateful for their generosity,” said Jordan Nelson, Howard Elementary principal.
Pictures displayed at Northwestern’s January school board meeting showed dozens of boxes of books at each school.
“This was an amazing opportunity for our students, and we are beyond blessed,” Tiffany Myers, Northwestern Elementary principal, said in an email.
