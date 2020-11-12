The following seventh-grade students' names were left off of the Northwestern Middle School honor roll which ran Nov. 7, 2020:
Tessa Leicht
Nathan Link
Samuel Martin
Kobi Moore
Nevael Navarre
Bella Newell
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.