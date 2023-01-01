When the time of year rolls around where fifth graders at Northwestern Elementary learn their states and capitals, Lindsay Bollhoefer plays the “Fifty Nifty United States” song.
The song from the 1960s, written by Ray Charles (not that Ray Charles), is an incredibly popular way elementary students have learned the 50 states for decades.
“That’s one of their favorite songs,” said fifth grade teacher Amanda Russell. “They always look forward to it.”
Bollhoefer enjoys connecting what students learn in their other classes with her daily lessons. There’s a song for just about everything, after all.
“It’s really cool how we can talk about some of those skills they’re learning,” she said. “I think it’s fun to try and be creative and figure it all out.”
A Northwestern mainstay for the last 15 years, Bollhoefer teaches students in grades first through sixth audience etiquette, how to read music, rhythms and the science behind music in her general music classes. She also leads an after-school choir program for grades fourth through sixth.
“I love the little ones; they’re amazing,” Bollhoefer said. “That’s where my passion is.”
Michelle Byrn saw that passion when Bollhoefer was growing up. Byrn, a music teacher at Maconaquah, had Bollhoefer as a student at Caston School Corporation.
“I saw her talent she had and the heart she had for music education,” Byrn said.
Byrn has seen it play out as a colleague, noting how Bollhoefer contributes positively to her community and school culture.
“When you see that, it’s something really special,” Byrn said.
Unbeknownst to Bollhoefer, Byrn nominated her for the Indiana Music Educators Association’s Outstanding Elementary Educator Award earlier this year.
“I have just seen how she contributes so much to the students in her classroom and school culture,” Byrn said.
Russell sees it, too. She sees it in the holiday programs Bollhoefer organizes, taking the time to make sure every child has a meaningful role.
“Even the children who have a really hard time speaking out in front of adults, she tries to include,” Russell said. “She’s always done a phenomenal job with the kids.”
The nomination came as “a huge surprise” for Bollhoefer.
She had marked her calendar for Nov. 9, the day she was supposed to find out if she won or not. That date came and went.
“I must not have gotten it, which is totally fine,” she said. “I probably didn’t deserve it.”
She reached out to the Indiana Music Educators Association so she could find out who nominated her and thank them. That same day, she received word she had won.
“I definitely might have cried over it,” Bollhoefer said.
That the nomination came from her former teacher and longtime friend made it even more special.
“For her to be the one who recognized that in me is beyond words,” Bollhoefer said. “It’s a huge honor. It really is.”
The Northwestern teacher gives Byrn a lot of credit for where she’s at today.
“Honestly, on her own merit, she was going to be this kind of person,” Byrn said. “When you see a student you had in the classroom go onto do something that has an impact … it really is a wonderful gift as a teacher.”
Bollhoefer will be recognized at the Indiana Music Educators Association’s professional development conference in January, with her family in attendance.
