Northwestern Students of the Month, January 2020

Left to right: Karson Griggs, Brian Jameson, Caden Bennett, Shelby Chase. Not pictured: Kate Miller

The following students were recognized as Students of the Month:

Howard Elementary School: Brian Jameson, son of Brian and Elizabeth Jameson. 

Northwestern Elementary School: Dec. - Caden Bennett, son of Joey and Darcy Bennett. 

Jan. – Shelby Chase, daughter of Jamie Chase. Shelby is in Mrs. 

Northwestern Middle School: Karson Griggs – son of Stephanie Griggs.

Northwestern High School: Kate Miller, daughter of Todd and Amy Miller. 

