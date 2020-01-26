The following students were recognized as Students of the Month:
Howard Elementary School: Brian Jameson, son of Brian and Elizabeth Jameson.
Northwestern Elementary School: Dec. - Caden Bennett, son of Joey and Darcy Bennett.
Jan. – Shelby Chase, daughter of Jamie Chase. Shelby is in Mrs.
Northwestern Middle School: Karson Griggs – son of Stephanie Griggs.
Northwestern High School: Kate Miller, daughter of Todd and Amy Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.