The following students were recognized as October Students of the Month in the Northwestern School Corporation: Howard Elementary School, Jace Rooze, son of Kregg and Shelby Rooze; Northwestern Elementary, Sidney Overstreet, daughter of Robert and Erica Overstreet; Northwestern Middle School, Breeanne Applegate, daughter of Josh and Christy Applegate; Northwestern High School, September, Ky Berry, son of James and Jamie Berry, and October, Alie Ford, daughter of Shawn and Keristen Ford. Shown here from left are Alie Ford and Breeanne Applegate.