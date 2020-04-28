Aubrey Evilsizer, a freshman at Northwestern High School, is one of just 1,800 students in the world invited to participate at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).
She won't actually get to attend the prestigious fair, a competition between top science fair prize winners across the country, due to the novel coronavirus.
While the ISEF has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Evilsizer is still thrilled at her work being selected for the important event.
“I was ecstatic,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it because it was my goal for my four years of high school, and just achieving that as a freshman – I really couldn’t wrap my mind around it.”
Evilsizer’s project examined the effects of Sulforaphane, a chemical compound said to help suppress tumors, on bacterial growth. Starting in December, Evilsizer worked on her project and later attended the regional science fair at Ball State University in February. Her hard work paid off as she placed first in the biomedical sciences division.
“I really wanted to do this experiment because I aspire to be a pediatric surgeon when I’m older, and so I really wanted to do something that focused in on a medical topic that could really benefit the medical field, and … I wanted to narrow it down to the effects of Sulforaphane on bacterial growth,” she said.
For her experiment, she grew three types of bacteria known to cause infections in the human body and made different Sulforaphane solutions at 1% and 10%. She tested each of the solutions on the bacteria and realized that the 10% solution had a really beneficial impact on the bacterial grow and it caused rates of inhibition, which means that Sulforaphane does help suppress bacterial growth.
Eligible for the state level, Evilsizer was alerted the next science fair in March would be a virtual experience due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Her work again was well appreciated as she won the David W. Ford and N. Maxine Ford award and placed fourth in her division earning her the invitation to Anaheim, California. which was originally planned for May 10-15.
While successful, Evilsizer noted there were difficulties to overcome such as communication during the virtual science fair, and having the right tools at home during a snow day, and noted her science teacher was there for her through thick and thin.
“Mrs. Wilson has been an amazing help and mentor through this because at the beginning I didn’t really know what I was doing,” she said. But with her help, time and dedication she had - I wouldn’t be where I was today, and I want to continue working with her throughout my high school career as well.”
This isn’t the end of her research either. Evilsizer hopes to reach out to colleges and get use of their lab to see what effects this could have on tumor growth.
Evilsizer’s mother, Erin Miller, said she is proud and admires her daughter’s determination calling it “second to none,” noting her daughter’s mindset of achieving her goals.
“She brings a lot of wisdom and joy to our family and we just look forward to what’s to come for her future and seeing her grow and learn and become the pediatric surgeon she aspires to be,” Miller said. “She’s very much on her way to making her dreams come true.
"We preach that to our children because you may not see the fruits of you labor immediately but at the end you will be reward in some way when you work hard an honest in life.”
While Evilsizer’s pediatric surgeon dreams are a still a few years away, she already has her sights set on continuing her education after high school at institutions like Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University.
“I’ve always wanted to make a big impact on the world and I think by going into the field can really help people,” she said about her hopeful career choice. “I really want to give back to the world and help people in the best ways that I can.”
