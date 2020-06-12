It’s a hot summer day and cars are lining up out front of Peru High School. At the front of the line is a shed with multiple people moving from car to shed and back again carrying bags.
This process is how the Peru Schools’ Summer Feeding Program has adapted this year to make sure Miami County children are still getting nutritious meals while out of school.
Every Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Peru Community Schools Food Services Director Terry Fuller and her team are hard at work preparing, bagging and loading the roughly 1,300 daily meals for area children. Traditionally, the meals would be served to students at different buildings. With regulations and social distancing in effect due to COVID-19 precautions, the program had to make changes in how everything is handled.
“A shed that was donated ... they hand out the lunches from there,” Fuller said regarding changes. “There are two buses from the YMCA that deliver to different apartments and a school bus which travels to different neighborhoods.”
Fuller noted a great aspect of the program is that it caters to more than just Peru students, and is open to anyone under 18 in Miami County. Parents are also able to come and pick up food for the day or for the week if needed, an option previously unavailable due to eating in a building.
“It’s amazing that we can feed so many people during all of this,” Abigail Briley said during a break between talking to parents in cars. “It makes me feel good to work for a corporation that can do that – not just for Peru, but for surrounding cities.”
While the meals would traditionally be hot lunches like those served at school, changes have caused this year to be sack lunches instead. Turkey, ham, bologna or peanut butter sandwiches are included with milk, fruit, vegetables and even a treat like a cookie. On Tuesdays and Thursdays Domino’s also provides pizza. Pre-wrapped breakfast packs are also available, and include items like cereal.
“The children were used to having the three meals a day … we normally do dinner too, but not in the summer,” Fuller said. “The children always know that this is a place that they can always come and get a good, nutritious meal and we want them to realize we are still here, and we’ll be here all summer long.”
The program is currently approved to run through Aug.1.
With the importance of continuing the program and making sure the kids get their food, Fuller explained how the safety precautions of wearing masks and social distancing are followed because, “… we know how important it is that all of these children get fed especially now with people losing jobs and just not having like they have in the past.”
She also noted the number of people coming for food seems to be up from previous years.
For cafeteria worker Linda Fuller, it brings her joy each time she sees a student’s friendly face come through the line of cars.
“I love it,” she said. “When they see me and recognize me – you see these big smiles on their faces.”
Being able to see the students they’ve missed the past few months has been a rewarding part of the program this year for those serving the meals. Terry Fuller said it has also helped bring some closure.
“We’ve all worked with these children and seen them for years, and so we’re just enjoying being able to continue feeding them,” she said. “We like seeing [the seniors] come through because no one really got to say goodbye.”
