PERU — As a junior high teacher, Karen Baker has watched lots of students make the transition to high school, only to lose touch with them when they made the move across the parking lot to Peru High School.
Prior to the start of the school year, the entire junior high — staff and students — made the move to the high school, part of a consolidation project to house seventh through 12th grades under one roof.
One of the unintended results of the reconfiguration is that teachers like Baker have been able to reconnect with their past students and even help them.
“That connection piece, to me, has been so rewarding,” Baker said.
You’d be hard pressed to find someone connected to Peru schools who isn’t happy about the new-look junior-senior high.
“I think it’s been better than we anticipated at the start,” said Paul Frye, 7-12 principal.
The majority of the $3.6 million project was complete when students returned in August.
This includes a new, secure entrance. Visitors must be buzzed in, and the office is the first point of contact. A state threat assessment identified a need for a more secure entrance.
“We can control who’s in or out a lot better,” Frye said. “We didn’t truly have a secure entrance.”
The junior high has its own entrance at the high school. The north part of the high school building is where seventh and eighth graders are.
Classrooms were overhauled with all new equipment. Baker, a science teacher, compared it to Christmas.
“The kids have loved all the new equipment we’re trying out,” she said. “It really enhances what I get to teach and boosts the curriculum I teach to a new level.”
Teachers and staff were included in the design process and were able to give input about what they wanted in the updated spaces, including tech and equipment in classrooms.
Baker said being in the same building as the high school teachers have made it easier to share ideas and collaborate.
There were plenty of empty classrooms to accommodate the influx of two grade levels at the high school. Smaller class sizes was one reason for the consolidation.
Another was the condition of the junior high school. Superintendent Sam Watkins told the Kokomo Tribune last year it could cost up to $11 million to renovate the facility.
The consolidation project turned the old high school office into a counseling suite. It includes individual rooms for each of the four counselors, as well as seating areas meant to help calm students.
“You’d be hard pressed to find a counseling suite this nice,” boasted Watkins. “I don’t know any school that has something this nice.”
Frye said the new space provides for more privacy for counselors and students.
“The old arrangement was certainly not desirable,” he said. “It’s a lot better for confidentiality.”
A new nursing suite includes beds for students. Charging stations were added to the cafeteria and the old canopies were removed.
For Baker, a Peru High grad herself, seeing the high school bustling again takes her back to when she was a student.
“To see it that active, brings me happiness to see a full school again,” she said.
Crews are wrapping up final touches, such as beautifying green spaces with tables so students and teachers can eat lunch outside.
The project was afforded through a $5.3 million bond that did not raise taxes. The reconfiguration came in under budget. Watkins said leftover funds will be used for other improvements, including a theater room where students can change.
The junior high’s future is up in the air. Its locker rooms are still used by the football and baseball teams. The administration — with a new superintendent, Watkins will retire at the end of the school year — and school board will determine what’s to come of the junior high building.
