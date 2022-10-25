PERU — If you live or have lived in Peru, chances are you know Gary Loe.
He might have delivered your mail. He might have coached your youth sports team or coached your parents when they were kids.
You might have seen him keeping scorebook at Peru High School athletic events.
At 73, Loe’s positive outlook is ever-present, even as he battles bone cancer and endures chemotherapy treatments.
“I’ve been fighting like heck every day,” Loe said. “I just give it my best shot every day. I think it’s helped tremendously.”
The doctors told Loe he’s the most positive patient they’ve ever seen.
Lucas Slagel has known Loe his entire life. Loe coached Slagel’s mom and aunt when they were kids.
Slagel, a senior at Peru High School, wanted to give back to a man who had helped countless people in the community. He came up with a car show to raise money for Loe.
“I know he’s helped everybody in the community forever,” Slagel said. “I wanted to help the most selfless person.”
The result was more than Slagel and Loe could have ever imagined.
Hundreds of people turned out Oct. 15 for the car show held at the Tiger North Athletic Complex. Parking spilled over into the Roxy Theater and Crossroads Bank. Loe estimated 1,000 people attended.
“We were very touched,” Loe said. “We never expected anything like it turned out to be.”
Loe and his wife Lisa saw old classmates, family and friends who came from out of town at the car show.
But Loe had no idea how much money was raised. Slagel was still cashing checks in the days that followed.
Last Wednesday, Slagel and his mom presented the Loes an $18,000 check.
“Last night I cried like a baby,” Loe told the Tribune the day after.
“It was way more than we thought,” Slagel added.
Slagel got the idea for a car show after he organized one for a local police officer’s daughter. He organized the one for Loe in less than a month, scheduling vendors that all agreed to donate their proceeds.
Slagel got a little help from his bosses at Olson Paint & Body, where he is interning this year.
“He did all the legwork,” said Tommie Beattie, manager of the auto body shop. “We told him who to call.”
Beattie said it was an easy cause to support, calling Loe a “Peru icon.”
“Gary Loe has literally helped every citizen in the city, one way or another,” he said.
For Loe, the gesture by Slagel and the outpouring of support from the community is why he’s spent his life in Peru.
“I’ve tried to be the best I could,” Loe said through tears. “I love kids, and I love people.
“I love this place; I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” he continued. “Lucas is one of the greatest young men you’ll find.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.