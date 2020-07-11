The Dwaine and Louise Plummer Scholarship Fund has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to medical and nursing students for the 2020-2021 school year, according to Key Private Ban, and attorney Jeffrey A. Lowry, of the law firm of Butcher, Ball, Lowry, McMahan & McClelland LLP.
One new medical scholarship was awarded to Mitchell Grecu and one medical scholarship was renewed for Audia Anders. New nursing scholarships were awarded to Patrick Bath, Alexandra Grecu, Olivia Grecu and Clara Hochgesang. Two nursing scholarships were renewed for Katie Babbs and Abigail Van Horn.
The Plummers established the scholarships to assist graduates of Howard County schools in their pursuit of nursing and medical careers. It was their belief that there was a need for more young people to enter the medical professions. They established the scholarship fund to encourage and help those students who were interested in health care fields but needed financial assistance to pursue their career objectives.
The bank and Lowry are co-trustees of the scholarship fund and select and appoint a scholarship selection committee. This year, committee members were Corbin King, attorney at law, Martha Kinney, R.N., and Dr. Matthew Bruns.
The committee chose candidates who had the following qualifications: a good scholastic standing; financial need to facilitate the completion of the recipient’s education; and a sincere desire for an education in medicine or nursing.
