Campus life has changed at Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Kokomo, due to restrictions related to COVID-19.
On the first day of the new semester at Indiana University Kokomo, April Mouser walked into a gym rather than a classroom, excited to teach in-person for the first time since March.
The IUK associate professor of nursing was the first one to teach in the larger space, which is being used to allow for social distancing. On that first day on Aug. 24, with students learning from home via the teleconferencing app Zoom, there was a national Zoom outage. Luckily, a student in Mouser's class was able FaceTime the students participating from home to include them in the first day of class.
Innovativeness and flexibility like that are what Mouser said are keys to success during this semester where colleges are finding their ground with remote learning often combined with in-person learning.
IU Kokomo
Outside of a national communication platform failure, flexibility continues in the larger-than-usual classroom where Mouser looks for new ways to interact with students.
"We can’t have students group in small groups … even with masks on we’ve been very cautious. So several of us are planning on using Zoom even with small group activities and breaking students into Zoom groups even in the classroom,” Mouser said. “We want people to interact, we just have to do it differently.”
For her nursing students who participate in clinicals, that means entering hospitals for education. Although Mouser teaches one of the 250 in-person classes at IUK this school year, she uses Zoom if a student is exposed to anything in the hospitals. That allows them to participate while quarantining.
“We don’t want to have to put our students into a virtual environment unless we absolutely have to,” Mouser said. “If that means I teach in a gym – I teach in a gym.”
Other classes at IUK are offered in a method where the class is grouped and different groups attend in-person and virtual learning on alternating schedules.
Another IUK professor in the gym and event center finding ways to keep students collaborating is IUK Associate Professor of Physics Patrick Motl, who said the students are adjusting well and sticking with it following their first week back on campus.
Ordinarily, he would encourage lots of group work for his students, so finding ways to still have collaboration was important. Aside from the moving of much work to the college's online academic service called "Canvas," Motl began using a classroom response system called "Top Hat" so students can still answer questions.
Motl said he has noticed that many of his physics students are looking toward the next step in their education - like medical school - and have just gone with the flow of what needs to happen while taking more responsibility for their learning due to the circumstances.
Ivy Tech
Across town at Ivy Tech Community College, a similar scene is playing out with educators adapting to Zoom classes and limited class sizes while still providing the building blocks for future careers.
Ivy Tech Education Program Chair Tara Kaser has a long history with Zoom and used it long before COVID-19 to help better the education process, enabling students to go back and re-watch a lesson if they couldn’t attend class or need a refresher.
While teaching a virtual education class on Zoom, she’s found her students more than accepting of the virtual approach.
“I’ve had many students say, ‘After the pandemic, can we still have this as an option?’ - and we will ...," she said, adding her room has been outfitted with a high-tech camera and a Smartboard, which is an interactive white board.
Kaser said her students are actually gaining invaluable experience with their Zoom instruction because going into the education field means snow days or other days where teaching will occur remotely.
After hospitals stopped allowing visits during the spring, Brian Arwood found himself using Zoom to teach his psychiatric mental health nursing class.
According to Arwood, while some students felt this wasn't the same as a traditional clinical, they were able to have a more structured and planned-out curriculum while getting to the heart of psychiatric nursing.
“We communicate; that is the core of psychiatric nursing. It's that we communicate, we have a therapeutic relationship with our patient and we try to move them further along with their goals,” he said about the change to Zoom instruction. “So, it allowed us to narrow in on really what the heart and core is of psychiatric nursing.”
As hospitals allow students back this semester, Arwood uses hospital visitor limits to expand his curriculum. Instead of just visiting one location, he has expanded to multiple locations with a wide variety of patients.
“Psychiatric mental illness is everywhere,” he said. “We have somebody living in their own home receiving services all the way up to the highest level of security for a psych facility in the state, so they get the whole gambit and I think that really enriches their experience because they’re going to go everywhere and ask those questions and see the different levels of it.”
