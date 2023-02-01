Students in Sara Cleary’s fourth grade music class learned their next note, an E, on the recorder Tuesday morning.
It’s an important note if they are to play “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring” successfully and earn their orange belt.
Cleary, a music teacher at Western Intermediate School, uses Recorder Karate to teach the instrument. The method includes songs of increasing difficulty. Each song a student plays correctly gets them a karate belt.
Master them all to earn the black belt.
Much like their parents and grandparents when they were kids, students today still learn the recorder.
New resources crop up and more modern songs, such as the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, add a level of fun to the woodwind instrument, but the essentials remain the same.
Students still learn notes B, A and G first. “Hot Cross Buns” is still a staple song.
“The basics of the recorder have been the same for a really long time,” said Lindsay Bollhoefer, music teacher at Northwestern Elementary.
Bollhoefer has taught the recorder for the last 15 years.
The elementary teacher starts with showing her students where to place their hands on the instrument and how to blow air through it. Then comes the first notes and song.
Students progress, learning more notes, rhythms and how to identify patterns in the music. Identifying patterns make practice time more efficient.
Students at Northwestern Elementary learn the recorder in fifth grade as opposed to fourth grade. The later start means students already know how to read sheet music.
“It’s a practical way they can put that to use,” Bollhoefer said.
The recorder is an instrument that almost any child can play, and it lends itself to all learning abilities. It’s one of the reasons why the recorder has stuck around for as long as it has.
“When you’re teaching your students music, you want them to have instant gratification,” said Jill Howell, music teacher at Tipton Elementary School. “It’s a great instrument to get them started.”
That, along with it being affordable, is why it’s found in hundreds of classrooms.
A recorder costs a Tipton Elementary student $3.
The rise of the recorder in schools happened during the 1950s and ‘60s, partly because the instrument could be mass produced cheaply, according to a 2017 NPR report.
The instrument itself dates back to at least the 1300s.
Howell is in her first year of teaching the instrument. Students at Tipton play the recorder off and on in grades third through fifth.
“We’ll do it for a few weeks, play it, put it away and bring it back out again,” Howell said. “It can be loud and annoying, but if you’re doing it in little bursts, it keeps it fun.”
Howell first teaches her student the cues to start playing and stop playing.
“The first thing they want to do is make noise,” she said.
Cleary holds her recorder in the air. Her students get the message.
The recorder is often the first instrument a child learns to play. This is the case for fourth graders Lucian Dickison and Carter Bangs in Cleary’s class.
“It’s fun learning the new songs and how to play it,” Lucian said.
Carter said getting the hang of the thumb-hole on the back of the recorder is the hardest part.
“You’re just not used to it,” he said.
Cleary started class Tuesday morning with a few reminders. Left hand on top, “leaks cause squeaks” and blow gently.
Students warmed up playing the notes they knew before Cleary introduced the E note.
She showed them the proper hand placement before letting them give it a try.
“That’s the best E I’ve heard all day,” Cleary told her class.
One student pointed out that it was Cleary’s first class of the day. Naturally, it meant they played it better than her, the student deduced.
Teachers say their students love recorder.
“They get really excited about learning a real instrument,” Bollhoefer said. “I see their motivation just skyrocket.”
And for their teachers, there’s nothing better than seeing a student succeed.
“I love when they get it,” Cleary said. “You can just see on their faces, ‘Wow, I played this song.’”
Bollhoefer also uses Recorder Karate. Students who master all the songs earn the title of sensei, and they get to help other students. Bollhoefer said it motivates others to keep working on their skills.
Parents of students who excel at the recorder might get a message from their teacher about their child joining band.
“A lot of teachers say it’s a good introduction to band,” Cleary added.
Cleary ended Tuesday’s class by having her students get up and move. They moved about the classroom playing their recorders as Cleary sang.
“Think of it as marching band practice,” the teacher said.
One student observed everyone else. They called out the students who did not stop playing when Cleary gave the cue. These students played a steady beat on the xylophone — which pairs well with the recorder — as the game continued.
“It hits a lot of different parts of your brain,” Howell said of playing the instrument. “It bends your brain in different ways.”
Just one more reason the recorder persists in elementary education after all these years.
“It’s an important instrument and shouldn’t be discounted as a toy,” Bollhoefer said.
