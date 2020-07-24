The Russiaville Lions Club established two $1000 scholarships for Western Seniors in memory of past Lion members who made significant contributions to the community through our service organization.
The Memorial Scholarship awarded to a female student is in honor of Red Martin, William Martin, J.O. Smith, Richard Rea and Jeff Stout. This year’s recipient is Tillie Kanable.
The other Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a male student is in memory of past Lions members Rex Shepherd, Max Randall, Dwight Singer, and John Davis. We would like to recognize Trevor White as this year’s recipient.
Congratulations Tillie and Trevor!
