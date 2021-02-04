The Beta Lambda Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. will award two $1,000 scholarships to Howard County graduating Seniors. The scholarship is based primarily on academic achievement. Qualifications and applications are available at each of the county high schools. For questions and applications please e-mail rnrwright@sbcglobal.net
