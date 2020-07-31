Lions Club names scholarship winners
The Russiaville Lions Club established two $1,000 scholarships for Western seniors in memory of past Lion members who made significant contributions to the community.
The Memorial Scholarship awarded to a female student is in honor of Red Martin, William Martin, J.O. Smith, Richard Rea and Jeff Stout. This year’s recipient is Tillie Kanable.
The other Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a male student is in memory of past Lions members Rex Shepherd, Max Randall, Dwight Singer and John Davis. Trevor White is this year’s recipient.
Local students graduate Franklin
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college rescheduled the traditional commencement ceremony to coincide with the annual Homecoming and Alumni Weekend.
Graduates include:
- Chelsey L. Arvin, daughter of Craig and Michelle Arvin of Russiaville, received Bachelor of Arts degrees in biology (cell and molecular biology) and psychology. She graduated summa cum laude. She received the Naomi Hougham Award for Biology and the Psychology Department Senior Academic Excellence Award. She is a member of the Alpha Society Academic Honorary.
- Avery Michelle Hill, daughter of Carrie Hill and Keith Hill, both of Kokomo, received Bachelor of Arts degrees in accounting and business (marketing). She graduated cum laude.
- Dexter Remington Shuler, son of Dera Shuler of Peru, received Bachelor of Arts degrees in business (marketing) and business (management)
Kokomo student on President's List
Elizabeth Tice of Kokomo has been named to the President's List at Drake University.
To be eligible for the President's List students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake.
Local students on Dean's Lists
The following students have been named to the Dean's List at Manchester University:
- Kokomo: Savannah Delgado, athletic training; Holly Granfield, double major in biology-chemistry and Spanish; Aubrey Neuzerling, criminal justice; Ann Stahl, chemistry; Dakota Smith, doctoral pharmacy program.
- Russiaville: Alexandra Parr, exercise science & fitness; Madelyn Poe, double major in psychology and social work.
Students graduate Indiana Connections
More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020 - including Kaleb West, Carter Moody, Daren LeCount, Taylor Dockemeyer, Logan Chapman, Jackson Gould, Jonah Benic and Marissa Bolinger, all of Kokomo; and Jessica Rodgers of Greentown.
The majority of graduates, 66 percent, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10 percent), join the military (2%) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (18%).
“Graduation marks an incredible milestone for our students and the Class of 2020 has shown a tremendous amount of perseverance, dedication and grit during these trying times,” said Chandre Sanchez Reyes, executive director, Indiana Connections Academy. “While the world was adjusting to sudden changes, our graduates were able to complete their senior year academically uninterrupted. I am confident that these seniors are graduating with the skills and knowledge needed to lead successful lives.”
