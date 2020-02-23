Students make fall 2019 Dean’s List
Ethan Bickford of Kokomo has made the Dean’s List at Shawnee State University
Max Mohr of Kokomo has made the McKinney School of Law’s Dean’s List at Indiana University
Redeemer Lutheran honor roll
The following students have made the honor roll or Principal’s List at Redeemer Lutheran School:
Honor Roll 5th – 8th Grades
Danielle Dunten
Lizzie Tucker
Jonoah Trueblood
Alexandria Toren
Principal’s List 5th – 8th Grades
Rylee Katter
Victor Rushton
Andrew Hartman
Jacob Trueblood
RJ Katter
Jessica Hartman
Sellers Applications AvailableTaylor High School – Applications are now available for the Sellers scholarships at Taylor High School. Applications may be picked up in the Superintendent’s Office, or Counsel Office. They may also be obtained from cshort@taylor.k12.in.us. Requirements are a Taylor diploma, a C average, and good citizenship. Graduates must also submit their latest grade report.
During the last several years, over 900 scholarships have been distributed to seniors or grads back to the class of ’72. Amounts will depend on the number of applicants. This year’s estimate is $700. The scholarships were made possible by a bequest of $750,000 from Lloyd, Grace, and Gene Sellers. The scholarships are funded with income from the estate.
In addition to the basic scholarships, there are two other $1,000 options available to college students: Sophomores and up may apply for a community internship. Students over 35 may apply for the non-traditional grant. Applications for both are available from cshort@taylor.k12.in.us.
Applications for all three are due April 15 in the counseling office. Winners will be notified by May 1 and recognized at awards Sunday in May.
ISA Scholarship announced
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, announced today that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 – $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field.
To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student (12 hours).
Applications needed to apply for the scholarships are available from your high school counselor or the sheriff’s office. The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website: www.indianasheriffs.org. The applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1.
Indiana Farm Bureau Scholarship
Indiana Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program for the 2020-2021 school year. Each year, INFB awards 13 scholarships to incoming or current college students who are pursuing a career in agriculture.
The scholarships offered are the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship, two Collegiate Farm Bureau Scholarships and 10 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship money can be applied to tuition, housing, books and other educational expenses.
The Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship named after the former INFB president, who served from 1976 to 1987. The scholarship is awarded to one student annually, based on their educational successes and career aspirations. Additionally, INFB awards 10 district scholarships. The Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship named after the long-time INFB 2nd vice president, who served the organization for 26 years.
Applicants for the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship and the Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship must be incoming or current college students pursuing a degree in agriculture and members of INFB.
For existing Collegiate Farm Bureau members, INFB awards two $1,000 scholarships annually. Winners of these scholarships must be members of an INFB collegiate chapter at Purdue University, Vincennes University, Huntington University or Ancilla College.
To apply for a scholarship, visit INFB’s scholarships and grants page. The deadline to apply is March 1. The application asks students to detail their educational successes and answer several questions about their future educational and career goals.
Many county Farm Bureaus also offer annual scholarships for students in their area. To learn more, visit www.infb.org and visit the Grants and Scholarships page under the Resources tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.