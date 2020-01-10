Local students make Dean’s List
The following students made the fall 2019 Dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University:
Kaitlyn Caddell of Tipton
Jesse Johnson of Kokomo
Kayleen Kirk of Kokomo
Claire Myers of Kokomo
The following students made the fall 2019 Dean’s list at Belmont University:
Seth Adelsperger of Peru
Grace Guerre of Kokomo
Justice Martin of Kokomo
Courtney Pitzer of Kokomo
Community Foundation lists non-traditional scholarship applications
The Community Foundation of Howard County has the following non-traditional scholarship applications available. Non-traditional scholarships are for students who are currently in college or returning to college.
Eligibility guidelines for the scholarships are available at www.cfhoward.org. Online applications are available at howardclintoncarrollscholars.communityforce.com or www.cfhoward.org. Deadline for applying is Feb. 3, 2020.
For more information, contact the Foundation office at (765) 454-7298 or email kim@cfhoward.org. These scholarships are available providing the availability of sufficient funds and review by the Scholarship Committee.
William S. & Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship
The William S. and Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship is available to students who have graduated or will graduate from any public high school, or accredited private high school located in Howard County, Ind., who will be attending Indiana University Kokomo, Purdue University Kokomo or Ivy Tech Community College in Kokomo. Students must be enrolled in a program leading to an associate or bachelor’s degree.
June Brown Hill PEO Nursing Scholarship
The June Brown Hill PEO Nursing Scholarship is available for Howard County residents who are or will be enrolled in an accredited educational institution to study nursing. Students must demonstrate academic ability, high moral character and have an excellent mental attitude.
Fisher Medical Scholarship
The Fisher Medical Scholarship is available to Howard County residents or Howard County high school graduates who are accepted to an accredited School of Medicine and pursuing a medical degree.
Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship
The Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship is available to Howard County high school graduates enrolled, or planning to enroll, in any accredited college, university or nursing school in the United States. Careers in pre-medicine, medicine, two-year associate program in nursing, three-year diploma program in nursing, and four-year bachelor of nursing program will be considered providing any such program is preparation for obtaining a registered nurse designation or a M.D. degree.
Holtson Family Teacher’s Scholarship
The Holtson Family Teacher’s Scholarship is available for late-in-life, second career or other non-traditional students on an educative track to become teachers in Indiana.
Kokomo Rotary Club – Early Risers Scholarship
The Kokomo Rotary Club – Early Risers Scholarship is available to graduates of a Howard County public or private high school who are in their third or fourth year of college study and who are active in community service.
Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship
The Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship is available to Howard County residents or former students of any Howard County high school, who are or will be attending the Indiana University School of Medicine to pursue a degree as a medical doctor.
Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship
The Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship is available to graduates of any Howard County high school who are pursuing courses of study in fields that lead to careers in the medical/dental profession at any accredited college, university or nursing school in the United States.
Walter J. Moss Teacher Enhancement Scholarship
This fund provides scholarships to professional educators in the Kokomo School Corporation or Howard County school districts who are seeking an advanced degree and/or certification beyond initial certification. The degree or certification sought should be in the field of education or the subject area taught at any degree-granting institution approved by the State of Indiana. Apply through the Kokomo Education Foundation, Debbie Vawter, at (765) 455-8000.
Maconaquah Schools receive STEM Grant
The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced today additional recipients of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Acceleration Grants. Due to the availability of additional funding, IDOE opened a second round of awards for the 2019-2020 school year.
“A STEM education is vital to preparing our students for an ever-changing technological global economy,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I am happy to have the opportunity to fund additional programs and commend our awarded schools for their commitment and dedication to equipping students with the 21st century skills necessary to thrive and be successful.”
The Indiana General Assembly appropriated funding in Fiscal Year 2020 to IDOE for STEM Program Alignment. Acceleration Grant awards will allow districts to accelerate, scale, or implement a STEM curricula grounded in problem/project-based or inquiry-based pedagogy, and incorporate teacher training and support. A portion of these funds are to be used to improve elementary and secondary student achievement and participation in STEM subjects throughout Indiana, and allow schools to expand STEM career exposure for students throughout the K-12 educational continuum.
For the second round, a total of 24 school districts received Indiana’s STEM Acceleration Grant.
Maconaquah School Corporation received a $52,500 grant.
IVY Tech science fair registration open
Howard County high school students interested in competing in the first biological science fair sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo have until Feb. 3 to submit their registration.
The fair, focused on the study of issues in environmental biology, is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Hingst Hall in the new health professions center on the campus at 1801 E. Morgan St.
Students can compete by conducting their own experiment and presenting their results or by completing a literature review and presenting an argument on the topic. The competition’s first prize will be a $1000 scholarship to Ivy Tech for any STEM program with a $500 scholarship as second prize. Third prize will be a $250 gift card to the Ivy Tech bookstore.
More information and rules for the fair, along with a link to the registration form, are available here: IvyTech.edu/Kokomo/biologyfair. Questions can be sent by email to Kokomo-sciencefair@ivytech.edu.
Tickets still available for “Doing the Dream” banquet
Jan. 16 is the deadline to reserve tickets to Ivy Tech Community College’s annual “Doing the Dream” banquet featuring award-winning actor and best-selling author Hill Harper as keynote speaker.
The banquet is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St. It’s part of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s 16th annual “Doing the Dream” programs honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Harper, who currently stars in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” will be drawing from his latest book, “Letters to an Incarcerated Brother,” which, he has said, he wrote “to offer encouragement, hope, and healing for inmates and their loved ones.” Citing disturbing statistics on African-American incarceration (one in six black men were incarcerated as of 2001, and one in three can now expect to go to prison some time in their lifetimes), Harper set out to address the specific needs of inmates in the book – a narrative he will share with his audience in Kokomo.
Harper is also known as philanthropist, having founded the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, a non-profit committed to providing underserved youth a path to empowerment and educational excellence through support and mentoring. His academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from Brown University; a J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School; and a Master of Public Administration degree from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Reservations for the banquet must be made by Jan. 16. Tickets are $50 for the dinner and presentation and can be reserved by going to ivytech.edu/doingthedream or calling 765-252-5500.
Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) is serving as lead sponsor to support participation by a noted speaker for the “Doing the Dream” celebration. The Community Foundation of Howard County and the Northern Indiana Community Foundation are providing transportation funds to support participation by area high school students in a student convocation scheduled for Jan. 24.
Copies of Harper’s books are available for purchase at Beyond Barcodes Bookstore at 108 N. Main St. in Kokomo. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has a number of Harper’s works, including books, audio books, and DVDs, available for residents with library cards.
