Students make fall 2019 Dean’s List
Ethan Bickford of Kokomo has made the Dean’s List at Shawnee State University
Max Mohr of Kokomo has made the McKinney School of Law’s Dean’s List at Indiana University
Redeemer Lutheran honor roll
The following students have made the honor roll or Principal’s List at Redeemer Lutheran School:
Honor Roll 5th – 8th Grades
Danielle Dunten
Lizzie Tucker
Jonoah Trueblood
Alexandria Toren
Principal’s List 5th – 8th Grades
Rylee Katter
Victor Rushton
Andrew Hartman
Jacob Trueblood
RJ Katter
Jessica Hartman
Sellers Applications Available Taylor High School
Applications are now available for the Sellers scholarships at Taylor High School. Applications may be picked up in the Superintendent’s Office, or Counsel Office. They may also be obtained from cshort@taylor.k12.in.us. Requirements are a Taylor diploma, a C average, and good citizenship. Graduates must also submit their latest grade report.
During the last several years, over 900 scholarships have been distributed to seniors or grads back to the class of ’72. Amounts will depend on the number of applicants. This year’s estimate is $700. The scholarships were made possible by a bequest of $750,000 from Lloyd, Grace, and Gene Sellers. The scholarships are funded with income from the estate.
In addition to the basic scholarships, there are two other $1,000 options available to college students: Sophomores and up may apply for a community internship. Students over 35 may apply for the non-traditional grant. Applications for both are available from cshort@taylor.k12.in.us.
Applications for all three are due April 15 in the counseling office. Winners will be notified by May 1 and recognized at awards Sunday in May.
ISA Scholarship announced
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, announced today that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 – $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field.
To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student (12 hours).
Applications needed to apply for the scholarships are available from your high school counselor or the sheriff’s office. The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website: www.indianasheriffs.org. The applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1.
Psi Iota Xi Sorority
Psi Iota Xi is a sorority that supports the arts, music and literature. Kappa Chapter of Kokomo also supports speech and hearing projects including its own speech and hearinf clinic for pre-school children in Howard County. Funds for these projects come from various sorority projects throughout the year and the Psi Iota Xi Thrift Shop which is located at 1816 W. Deffenbaugh St. in Kokomo.
Psi Iota Xi is currently accepting applications for scholarships in speech and hearing, music and English/literature/journalism. To apply you must be a Howard County high school student or college student enrolled in speech and hearing, music or english/literature/journalism.
Scholarships will be awarded in May and the deadline is April 1.
Forms are available through your school guidance office or contact Phylliss atHarris at 765-432-3153 ot Kathryn Little 765-437-7634.
