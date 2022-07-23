KHS Class of 1966 reunion July 30
The Kokomo High School Class of 1966 will have its annual mini-reunion at 6 p.m. July 30 at Martino's Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington, Kokomo.
No RSVP is required.
KHS Class of 1965 reunion Aug. 2
The Kokomo High School Class of 1965 will hold a mini reunion at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Martino's Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington, Kokomo.
Both alumni and others are welcome. For more information, call Mike at 765-438-0499.
Northwestern Class of '82 to hold 40th reunion
Northwestern High School’s Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion this year.
Tentative date is Sept. 10, with other activities being planned that weekend.
Anyone who would like to receive an invitation to attend is asked to contact reunion coordinator Arden Jolly Townsend at 609-405-0880. There will also be other events held that weekend, which will be open to NHS alumni from other graduating classes.
Northwestern student named to robotics board
Northwestern student Janna Wilson was named to the FIRST Indiana Robotics Student Board of Directors for the 2022-23 school year.
Students in their sophomore, junior or senior year of high school are considered for the board.
The Student Board of Directors represent students in FIRST robotics and work with the organization's board of directors.
They also work on several projects during the year that includes advocacy with the state legislature for increased access for Hoosier children to STEM mentoring programs, mental health awareness for teens, and other projects the student board feel aligns with the strategic plan of FIRST, according to a news release.
The student board attends robotics events across the state as ambassadors of the program and meets with potential sponsors and schools that are interested in starting FIRST programs, and they meet with current FIRST students and mentors to learn about the issues facing teams statewide to serve the community better.
Tipton Dairy Queen hosting fundraiser for THS band
TIPTON — The Tipton Dairy Queen will donate a portion of all proceeds between 5 and 9 p.m. Tuesday to the Tipton High School music and band departments.
The fundraiser applies to dine-in and to-go orders, along gift card purchases.
Tipton Dairy Queen is located at 800 E. Jefferson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.