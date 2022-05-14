School News graphic

Tipton school improvement project underway

TIPTON — A $25 million project that will see significant improvements at every school building, especially the high school, is underway at Tipton.

The list is extensive but includes turning the high school media center into an innovation lab, a space for esports, computer sciences, communications and the new robotics program. Classrooms on the main floor of the high school will be converted into a new media center.

Other improvements include new flooring and paint jobs for classrooms and hallways. Each school building’s entrance will be renovated.

The project, which will not raises taxes, will also see artificial turf installed at the football stadium and new tennis courts.

The project will be done in phases and take three years to complete.

RL Turner, a Zionsville contractor, is leading the project. About 10% of its employees are from Tipton.

A ceremonial groundbreaking featuring school staff and board members was held Tuesday following a school board meeting.

Kokomo woman earns scholarship from Primrose

Primrose Retirement Communities named Emma Shaw of Kokomo as a recipient of its annual $1,000 Education Scholarship.

Shaw has been a CNA with Primrose for four years and is working toward a degree in nursing.

The Primrose Education Scholarship award is given annually, and this year there were three employees chosen to receive it.

Kokomo native places ninth in national sales competition

NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University student and Kokomo native Ethan Erb placed ninth in “Elevate Your Pitch,” a national sales competition sponsored by the Florida Press Association.

The two-round competition involved first filming and submitting a video of the student pitching themselves as an executive from a media company in their state. The students chosen to move on to the second round received sales scenarios and had “client follow-up meetings” via Zoom.

Erb was one of six Manchester students to place in the top 10.

KHS Class of ‘71 to have 50th reunion

The Kokomo High School class of 1971 will have its 50th reunion June 24-25.

The reunion begins June 24 at a Kokomo Jackrabbits game in the upper party deck. Tickets will be available for pickup at the table. Class members should prepay for tickets. Cost is $35.

A golf outing is scheduled for the morning of June 25. Time, place and cost are to be determined.

A reunion dinner will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. Cost is $25 per ticket.

Invitations with complete reunion information have been sent out. If you are a class member and did not receive an invite, contact David Sedam at david.a.sedam@gmail.com or at 765-480-7735.

Contact information is sought on 43 members of the KHS class of 1971. A complete list of names can be found online at kokomotribune.com. Those with information about classmates should contact Sedam.

Deborah Abney

Mary Allred

Mark Bless

Laura Broadley Stillabower

Keith Carmeida

Robert Cline

Deborah Cooper

Gary Cooper

Cathy Crispen Pinson

Mark Elmore

Randall Falkenberg

Norman Frey

Kathy Goughnour

Karen Guest Shanks

Daniel Harris

Kurt Hartman

Helen Valdez Perez

Mary Hubbs Early

Ron Huffman

Karlene Jones

Joseph Kanable

Eugene Mason

Linda McClish

Charles Miller Jr.

Daniel Ondrick

Linda Peacock Beigh

Robert Pruitt

Kathy Roberts

Lucinda Roberts

Rosemary Roberts

Debbie Shelby Croddy

Janet Smith Sweezy

Pattie Stahl Mateos

Charles Thomas

John Thomas

Richard Turley Jr.

Vicki Vaughn

Kathryn Victor Delon

Sandra Webb

Gary Whittaker

Addie Woodard Settapa

Vera Woods

Northwestern Class of ‘82 to hold 40th reunion

Northwestern High School’s Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion this year.

Tentative date is Sept. 10, with other activities being planned that weekend.

Anyone who would like to receive an invitation to attend is asked to contact reunion coordinator Arden Jolly Townsend at 609-405-0880. There will also be other events held that weekend, which will be open to NHS alumni from other graduating classes.

Tipton Middle School art on display Monday

TIPTON — Works of art by sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade Tipton students will be on display Monday at the World of Creativity Tipton Middle School Art Show.

More than 90 works of art will be displayed.

The art show and open hours is from 6 to 8 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. Refreshments will be served.

