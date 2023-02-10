Local educators are pushing back against an Indiana Senate bill they say will limit what can be discussed during collective bargaining.
Senate Bill 486 would eliminate various required teacher trainings, including criminal gang awareness, identifying and reporting human trafficking and recognizing seizures.
However, the issues voiced by local educators do not concern the potential removal of training requirements. Instead, they center on a section that eliminates what teacher unions and school corporations must discuss during collective bargaining.
Indiana Code requires schools to discuss certain items with teacher unions, including student discipline, teacher-student ratio and class size. The change SB 486 makes in this regard is one word, switching “shall” to “may.”
Superintendents, for example, could discuss those things with a teachers union but wouldn’t have to.
The list of discussion topics would be repealed and replaced with “any topic that significantly impacts a certificated employee’s working conditions or impacts the educational quality … of students.”
That’s raised alarm from teacher unions that say it further eliminates their bargaining power.
Kokomo Teachers Association President Shane Matlock called the legislation “an attack.”
“It’s a bill to take away the last voice teachers have,” he said.
Brad Bennett, president of the Western Education Association, agreed with Matlock’s description.
“It also undermines the voice of those who’ve chosen to serve in the union,” he said.
SB 486 had a first reading in the Committee on Education and Career Development before being reassigned to the Committee on Appropriations.
Another proposed change under SB 486 appears to allow school administration to discuss issues with a teacher or group of teachers instead of a teachers union. This is different from previous language, “exclusive representative of certificated employees,” which is stricken out in the bill.
SB 486 is authored by State Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, who has downplayed educators’ criticisms.
“Now, some have suggested that this sector takes away teachers’ rights, when in fact, it expands those rights to all teachers,” Rogers said, according to Indiana Public Broadcasting. “I don’t believe that the school employer would deny any of their certified employees an opportunity to discuss issues that impact their job.”
State Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, reiterated Rogers’ comments about how the bill provides a voice for all teachers during a Third House session Feb. 3. Donato is an author of SB 486.
“It doesn’t get rid of discussion; it allows 100% of teachers to have discussion,” she said. “But collectively all 100(%) of you have a voice. All 100% of your students have a voice, and that was our theory behind it.”
The teachers who spoke to the Tribune said all teachers already have a voice.
Donato said the goal of SB 486 is to eliminate mandates that take time away from teachers.
A number of educators were in attendance at the Third House session, including Bennett and Matlock.
“The comments Senator Donato made didn’t make any sense at all,” Matlock said.
Kim Patterson, a teacher at Eastern Howard School Corporation, said she felt misrepresented by Donato’s comments.
“It’s a union busting bill,” she said.
Patterson, who was also at the Third House session, is on the Indiana State Teachers Association board of directors. The ISTA is opposed to SB 486.
Bennett believes SB 486 is retribution from state legislators for the defeat of House Bill 1134 last year. The bill would have restricted classroom discussions regarding race and sex, and it was similar to a number of anti-critical-race-theory-inspired bills filed in other states.
Bennett said the bill follows a longer-term trend of the state legislature curtailing what teacher unions and administration can discuss.
“The length of my work day used to be in my contract,” he said. “(SB 486) does nothing to bolster our coffers of people who want to go into education.”
Teachers also have concerns about how the bill would impact teacher appreciation grants. Teachers who are rated highly effective or effective during their annual review receive a stipend.
Highly effective teachers receive more than effective teachers, though all teachers in each group receive the same amount.
Kelly Hillman, president of the Taylor Education Association, said her understanding is administration would have more freedom to dole out teacher appreciation funds how they see fit under the proposed bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.