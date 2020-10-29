It’s a chilly October morning, freeze warnings have popped up now and again, but the corn has just begun to grow.
The old “knee high by July” adage for corn doesn’t apply to IU Kokomo students working on their projects inside of the university’s brand new greenhouse.
The fall 2020 semester marks the first time students have been able to take advantage of the campus’ new facility.
IUK Director of Physical Facilities John Sarber explained how the 1,500-square-foot facility will be able to draw in students seeking degrees for sustainable career paths.
“This campus has a lot of new research and degrees that students are very interested in, like environmental science and bio technology … and this just allows us to grow those programs,” he said. “Students want a hands-on experience in their classroom and in their learning so this lets us give that to them.”
IUK Associate Professor of Biology and Molecular Ecology TJ Sullivan has already seen his students take advantage of the new spot on campus. He said the greenhouse has allowed for the students to get more hands-on experience. The space also means he no longer needs to put plants on every window sill possible in Hunt Hall for them to get sunlight.
IUK junior Rowan Hannah is one of the many students taking advantage of the “awesome” greenhouse during its first semester of availability.
Currently, the biological and physical sciences major is using the location to conduct her independent study after planting 80 plants – much more than previously possible.
Her experiment is aimed at studying the effects of hydrochloric acid on plant growth, in this case corn and sunflowers. She will observe how the plants exposed to the acid grow compared to the plants with no acid. The plant types were chosen due to heartiness and corn being so prominent in Indiana. Hannah chose hydrochloric acid due to it being one of the most common acids in fracking fluid.
“I hate fracking,” she said. “I’m a sustainability student, so the environment is really important to me and we talk a lot about fracking.”
Hannah’s hypothesis for her project is the hydrochloric acid will kill the plants.
“With fracking we don’t fully know the consequences of when that acid reaches water … so if we have fracking systems that are leaking and contaminating water sources, we’re also going to have health effects and we’re going to see that our agricultural isn’t growing,” she said.
One of the aspects Sarber enjoys about the greenhouse is the base of the building. It was made to resemble the same stonework around the base as the old pony barn it sits adjacent to.
“We tried to make [the greenhouse] look like it’s always been there,” he said.
According to a press release from the university, the greenhouse was funded by donations from two anonymous donors, along with Barb and Steve Conner and the Indiana American Water Company.
“A greenhouse on our campus provides experiential learning opportunities for students in many majors,” said IUK Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke in a press release after the groundbreaking ceremony.
“In addition to biology, students in nutrition, hospitality and tourism, earth science, and sustainability can learn hands-on with activities in the greenhouse. We are grateful to the donors who have provided this new laboratory to benefit our students.”
This semester is just the beginning for what Sullivan and IUK have planned for the greenhouse with hopes of even more uses as things can return to normal post-pandemic.
“It opens up new opportunities for them," Sullivan said. “I think long term the hope is that we can start creating labs for the intro bio class, so incoming students can actually have longer-term, plant-based experiments.
“More facilities means more opportunities for our students to get exposed to more aspects of biology. It won’t be foreign to them when they hit the job market.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.