All Indiana students 18 and younger can access free nutritious meals this summer through the 2022 Summer Food Service Program.
The Indiana Department of Education program is open to all students, regardless of school affiliation. To find a summer meal site, visit IDOENutrition.com. Families can use the site to find where and when meals are served near them.
Families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.
Kokomo School Corporation is a partner in the program, providing meals at Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., and Garden Square Apartments Community Center, 800 E. Hoffer St.
Meals are available Monday through Thursday each week for the month of June. Meals are served from 11 a.m. to noon at Carver Center and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Garden Square.
Lunches are prepared at Kokomo schools and transported to each site.
Menu items include chicken and noodles, barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, chicken quesadillas, ham and cheese sandwiches, tacos, General Tso’s chicken, vegetables, fruits and milk.
For additional information, call 765-454-7112.
Other schools participating in the summer meal program or offering its own meal service include:
Taylor
Taylor Community School Corporation is a partner in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals are free and available to all children 18 years and older.
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Taylor Elementary School, 5500 Wea Drive, for the entire month of June. They must be eaten on site. Adults can purchase meals for $3.
Taylor will also provide fun activities daily.
Peru
Peru Community Schools is serving summer meals during the week at a number of locations. They are as follows:
Blair Pointe Elementary School: breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
Elmwood Elementary School: Lunch only, noon to 12:30 p.m.
First Assembly of God, 365 Monroe Ave.: lunch only, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
First Christian Church, 53 W. Main St.: lunch only, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Peru High School: breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
St John’s Lutheran Church, 181 W. Main St.: breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tipton
Tipton Community School Corporation’s summer meal service runs through June 17.
Meals will be served at Tipton High School, 619 S. Main St., during the week.
Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch are also served for Tipton summer school students 30 minutes before the previously mentioned times.
Food options include, for breakfast, breakfast pizza, donuts, muffins, Pop Tarts and Cini Minis. Lunch options include peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables and chicken sandwiches, daily, as well as other rotating options like chili cheese hot dogs, beef tacos and bacon cheeseburgers.
