The children of Jerry and Katybeth Wooldridge have established a scholarship for seniors at Taylor High School, in memory of their parents.
The Wooldridge Scholarship is available to graduating seniors. Community and school involvement are major criteria for the scholarship.
Both Jerry and Katybeth were heavily involved in the Taylor community.
Jerry tended to the the baseball field at Taylor High School and helped with softball games and track meets. He was a member of the Taylor Athletic Boosters and athletic director for PAL soccer.
The Taylor Township building is named in Jerry's honor. He served as president of the township board.
Katybeth was active in band and athletic boosters, and the Kindergarten Committee, which convinced the Taylor School Board to add kindergarten.
The scholarship recipient will be announced at the senior awards banquet May 21.
Upcoming meetings
Three school boards are in session this week.
- Peru School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Blair Pointe Elementary School, 300 Blair Pike, Peru.
- Western School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 2600 S. 600 West, Russiaville.
- Maconaquah School Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in the administration building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Additionally, the Eastern Howard School Corporation Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. Monday in the administration building, 221 W. Main St., Greentown.
Monday's meeting is also available via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/tfs2e57k.
The meeting is to discuss the scope, schedule and budget of an upcoming project that will move high school baseball to the off-campus sports complex on the south end of town.
The project is the next phase of development for Eastern's athletic complex. The first phase saw soccer moved off campus, then tennis.
Work is also wrapping up on a new fieldhouse.
Ivy Tech to host health science info session Feb. 28
Prospective students can learn about health care options at Ivy Tech Kokomo during an information session Feb. 28.
The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Health Professions Center at the campus at 1815 E. Morgan St.
This is one of a series of monthly events aimed at sharing Ivy Tech’s high-tech facilities and broad range of programming in the Kokomo Service Area with prospective students of all ages.
Ivy Tech enrollment specialists will be on hand to offer one-on-one support so you can get ready to begin your college education.
For more information about how to register, go to ivytech.edu/tuesdays or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.
IUK earns Tree Campus USA designation
Indiana University Kokomo was recognized as a Tree Campus USA institution for the fourth consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation.
The designation goes to colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and engaging staff an students in conservation.
IUK efforts include tracking the health of trees on campus, adding signage with QR codes to help people identify different trees and plants on campus, establishing a tradition where the senior class plants a tree ahead of graduation and planting apple trees near beehives.
Additionally, the Student Sustainability Council also gave away hundreds of books as part of a joint effort called the Environmental Literacy Initiative.
Trees on campus and in urban spaces can lower energy costs by providing shade cover, cleaner air and water, and green spaces for students and faculty. In addition, trees improve students' mental and cognitive health, provide an appealing aesthetic for campuses, and create shaded areas for studying and gathering.
