Taylor Elementary School has pivoted to remote learning, effective Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Taylor Community School Corporation, the school will be closed until Friday, Jan. 22. 

Elementary students will resume in-person education Monday, Jan. 25.

Taylor Elementary School Principal Mat Nuttall said the closure is due to staffing issues concerning COVID-19, and that just the elementary school will be closing.

"Taylor has worked with the Howard County Health Department on this decision," the corporation's Facebook post reads.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you