Taylor Elementary School has pivoted to remote learning, effective Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Taylor Community School Corporation, the school will be closed until Friday, Jan. 22.
Elementary students will resume in-person education Monday, Jan. 25.
Taylor Elementary School Principal Mat Nuttall said the closure is due to staffing issues concerning COVID-19, and that just the elementary school will be closing.
"Taylor has worked with the Howard County Health Department on this decision," the corporation's Facebook post reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.