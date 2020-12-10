Taylor Community School Corporation will be distributing food today.
In a letter posted on the corporation’s Facebook page from Food Service Director Paula Bolin, it was announced there will be a pickup today, with two times to help make sure those working different shifts can participate.
The first pickup time is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second is from 4-5 p.m.
“As we approach this long Christmas break, we would like to help alleviate some of the stress of having to purchase meals while your students are out of school,” reads the letter.
The meals are available to any student currently enrolled in Taylor schools, and those picking up food will receive five breakfasts and five lunches with milk included for all meals.
The distribution will take place at Taylor Elementary School, 5500 Wea Dr. at door 1.
Students do not need to be present when picking up the meals, but their names and grade information will be collected.
For any questions, contact Bolin by calling 453-1101, Ext. 501.
