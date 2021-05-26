There’s a buzz around Taylor High School’s band program.
Numbers have more than doubled since 2019. The band is the largest program at school.
And now, band director Max Johnson has a megaphone that says, “Hey, come check us out!”
That megaphone is an All-Music Award from the Indiana State School Music Association.
Taylor was one of 28 schools to earn the award this year. It’s also the first in school history.
The All-Music Award goes to bands and choirs that earn a gold rating in a variety of performances. It’s not an easy award to win. There are no do overs. If you don’t get a gold, that’s that.
“I tear up when I say this is a big deal for our school and band program,” Johnson said.
Typically, bands perform in front of judges, but in-person performances were next to none due to the pandemic. Instead, bands had to record themselves and submit their performances online.
Johnson said administration supported the band’s efforts to keep playing. Space was made available in the campus’s annex building so the band could space out while still practicing together. Many practices were held outside, when possible.
The award is a testament to how far the band has come under Johnson’s tenure. When he started, the band had 23 members. This year saw 70 students, and 42 new students have signed up for next school year.
“I think the school is noticing, the kids are noticing,” Johnson said.
One of his first moves after being named director was to drop the requirement that incoming band students had to join marching band. It’s not for everyone, Johnson said, and shouldn’t prevent someone from participating.
The change saw some band students return. Others joined the marching band later after hearing their friends talk about it.
“There an energy and buzz around here,” Johnson said.
“I wish we could bottle it and put it in everything we do,” said high school Principal Steve Dishon. “The band right now is the shining star in the school.”
Word of mouth is the best advertising, evident with the growing numbers, but school administrators say it has a lot to do with Johnson himself.
“You have to attribute the increase to his presence,” Dishon said.
“He builds relationships,” added superintendent Chris Smith. “He’s just incredible.”
Johnson said he feels called to the job, not to just teach music, but to teach kids first and foremost.
The All-Music Award is another way Taylor and Johnson can entice students to join the band: come for the experience and bring home some hardware.
“I feel like the All-Music Award is a megaphone that says this is a standout program,” Johnson said.
