While students are currently learning remotely from home, Taylor students will eventually return to their school and experience the restored planetarium.
Unused for years, the planetarium at Taylor School Corporation is once again ready to take students on a celestial trip.
In summer, the school bought the new Digitalis planetarium device and began assembling it. Taylor School Corporation Technology Director Patrick Bernotas said school board members attending a conference over the summer saw the Digitalis planetarium system in action and thought it would be a great asset to Taylor Schools and its students.
“It’s a better way to teach stuff about the planets instead of just on a board,” sophomore Colin Bridgewater said, adding that being able to sit down and view the stars inside is an interesting experience.
Bernotas and his crew worked together last year to get the planetarium up and running in November 2019.
“We wanted to open it up you know, make it usable for whatever space we wanted,” he said. "Paint and make it nicer.”
In the refurbished space, students can relax in bean bag chairs while taking in the lesson while using Nearpod. Nearpod is a student engagement platform that allows students to interact with the lesson as it plays out.
During class, students are able to submit constellation pictures using the software and the teacher will be able to receive them on their laptop or iPad while lecturing in real time.
Taylor Middle School science teacher Keith Flick found the planetarium to be an amazing resource for his students, especially when discussing topics like differences in orbit speed. When he previously taught the solar system, he would have students get up and “orbit” around each other for a demonstration.
“It’s just not the same as when I can pull it up on the dome,” he said describing the effectiveness of using the planetarium. “I feel like they gained a greater understanding of how planets orbit and why they orbit the sun and why some orbit more slowly.”
He said the students get more out of this kind of a lesson than when it’s just him standing in front of a board.
It’s not all about the furthest reaches of space for the planetarium though, earth science teacher Jeremy Kennedy has been able to use the dome to teach about the atmosphere as well as land masses like the ring of fire. He said there is much more he can do with different programs for the planetarium like teach about hurricanes and earthquakes.
“The biggest advantage is that we’re just hitting the tip of the iceberg in what it can do. It really opens a whole new world,” he said.
Kennedy is also amazed by the detail in the images like when viewing Io, which is a moon of Jupiter, or when checking out planet landscapes.
Students can get a full 360 degree view of planets and moon by “landing” on their surface. While visiting Mars, students were even able to see the Mars rover right there on the planet’s surface.
“Seeing those alien worlds and looking at Enceladus and Europa, icy moons with whole oceans beneath them, I expected the details on the planets, but the moons was a nice surprise,” he said.
Students are excited to come to the planetarium and often ask if the class can visit it almost everyday, Kennedy said.
“It’s cool that we have this because no other school in this area has one,” said senior Cameron Smallwood. “It’s just cool to see it visually rather than just looking at a board in your classroom. You only see this in museums.”
