Free books, food and educational fun will take the spotlight tonight at Taylor Elementary School’s third annual Family Literacy Night.
“After a very short meeting we have a fun night of math and reading games,” said Taylor Schools Title 1 Coordinator Rosie Goudy. “Family Literacy Night is all about our educators and parents coming together for our students. We have free pizza, popcorn and drinks. Throughout the school there will be free math and reading games. … We’ll have bingo for books along with lots of other games for reading and math skills.”
The short meeting will focus on Taylor’s status as a Title 1 school and what the distinction means for the students.
Title 1 schools receive supplemental funds to assist in meeting student’s educational goals.
“At the beginning of our event we will hold our annual Title 1 meeting, identify ourselves to the community as a full Title 1 school,” said Goudy. “We let them know how Title 1 supports their child as a learner not only in small group instruction, but also our paraprofessionals push into the classroom and each teacher is given extra support during their reading block.”
The evening of games and education is open to the Taylor community children between preschool and eighth grade. The event will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Taylor Elementary School.
“Each child will take home a free book donated from our Taylor Elementary PTO,” Goudy said. “They will also take home math resources. Each child will get a deck of cards, dice and dominoes along with a list of math games to play with each of them.”
Students will not be the only ones leaving with goodies. Goudy said parents will be able to take home helpful, educational aids.
“Parents will also take home lots of resources on how to help their child in school, how to help build their child’s reading skills and how to help build their child’s math skills,” she said. “Any time that educators and parents work together, great things happen for kids. That is what our family game night is all about.
“Taylor is all about community and we are a family, we take care of each other and we try to provide our students with any type of resource that they need,” she continued. “Learning games so that they can work at home is one of those resources.”
Attending the evening is a great way for parents to get more involved and combine their efforts with educators.
“A lot of times parents ask us as educators is ‘I want to help my child, what can I do?’ and I think that’s the main reason to come,” Goudy said. “We can partner together as parents and educators to partner together and support our students.”
