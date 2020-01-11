Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with a steady rain, possibly heavy at times in the morning. Winds diminishing late. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.