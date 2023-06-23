Taylor Community Schools Superintendent Chris Smith intends to retire in November, ending a 10-year run as leader of the school district.
Steven Dishon, principal at Taylor High School, is in line to be the next superintendent. The decision is not yet final. Dishon is expected to be officially approved by the school board July 6.
Dishon has been a mainstay at Taylor schools since 2003. Hired on as a language arts teacher, Dishon has also served as athletic director and assistant principal. He’s been high school principal for three years.
Dishon joked superintendent is the only job at Taylor he hasn’t held.
“I feel like I know what every position is about,” he said. “I know the community. I have a good feel for what the school needs.”
Increasing options for high-ability students will be one area of focus for Dishon. He said an emphasis on science and literacy through science — which ties into the SAT every high school student is required to take — are two ways to achieve this.
Dishon said he also wants to carve out time to challenge high-ability students.
“Everything we’ve done is to bring kids up,” he said. “We want to know what we can do for the kids at the top.”
Bringing back the planetarium and opening it up for public use is also on the to-do list.
Taylor School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Friday for a public hearing on Dishon’s proposed contract as superintendent. The public will be able to give input. The board will meet again July 6 to vote on the contract.
The proposed three-year contract has a $110,000 salary with annual raises, depending on results of a yearly superintendent performance review.
During his tenure as high school principal, Dishon helped implement professional learning communities (PLCs). It’s a point of pride for the principal, as PLCs were an emphasis during the hiring process.
A PLC is a group of teachers who meet regularly to collaborate and review best practices. They are typically made up of teachers of the same grade level or those who teach the same content.
Dishon will work alongside Smith until November. Talks have been ongoing for the last year on a transition, meant to prepare Dishon for the job, according to Smith.
“Getting a good transition, this is the model anymore that displays evidence of success,” Smith told the Tribune.
Northwestern School Corporation followed a similar model when longtime superintendent Ryan Snoddy retired. Current Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey worked alongside Snoddy for a few months before his departure.
Smith said he hand-picked Dishon for the job, noting his time spent at the school corporation and his family’s time spent in the community. Dishon’s wife is a longtime art teacher at Taylor.
“I went to the board and said, ‘Out of everybody here, he’s the guy,’” Smith said.
Retirement will mark an end to Smith’s 38-year career in education. Prior to coming to Taylor, Smith served as superintendent of South Central Community School Corporation in LaPorte County for seven years. He was also a principal and assistant principal at Lakeland Middle School in LaGrange and taught at Angola Middle School.
Dishon said he’s ready for the new challenge.
“I love the community; I love the kids,” he said. “I like being a part of a community that has a lot of diversity.”
