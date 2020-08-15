The following have been selected as first recipients of the Taylor High School Class of ‘70 $1,000 scholarships: Sean Davis, Brooks McGuire and Alison Pemberton.
Davis, who is Taylor’s 2020 salutatorian, plans to attend Trine University in Angola, where he will major in software engineering. Davis works at Kroger-Maple Crest to help finance his education. His grandmother Colette (Teegarden) Armstrong is a ‘70 graduate.
Brooke McGuire. is enrolled at Indiana State at Terre Haute with a major in applied medicine and the eventual goal of becoming an athletic trainer. She has participated in numerous academic and athletic activities while at Taylor.
Alison Pemberton has been accepted at Ball State in Muncie to work toward a degree in psychology. She has been very involved in Taylor sports and extracurricular activities, as well as academics.
The Class of ‘70 initiated the scholarship program as a way to show their appreciation for the education they received and to help future Titans. The scholarships are endowed at the Community Foundation, so that they will continue yearly indefinitely. The scholarship program was initiated to coincide with the class’s 50th reunion this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.