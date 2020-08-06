As August begins, schools in Howard, Tipton and Miami counties are welcoming their students back for the first time since March.
While many teachers are looking forward to getting back to work, there is some trepidation about the safety of students, families and the staff as they head into a year that’s calling for a new way of doing things.
Back to school
Locally, Kokomo School Corporation students headed back to class Wednesday.
According to officials, the district is taking significant measures to increase cleaning in the buildings; provide packaged breakfasts and lunches; promote social distancing; and roll out a virtual education option with cameras placed in roughly 70 classrooms throughout the district.
One of those hybrid classrooms belongs to Central Middle School English teacher Amber Moore, who will teach students in her class while a high-tech camera provides live video of her lessons to those who choose to learn from home.
The real-time virtual students will have their faces displayed on a board in the back of the room so Moore can see if they have questions or need help. She has found the positive by being part of “such a historic moment in the history of education.”
“This is an unprecedented time that we’re living in – just being able to be on the forefront of virtual learning while also being in the classroom – so I think it’s going to be a really neat opportunity not only for the teachers, but for the students to look back on and see in years to come that they were part of this movement,” she said of her virtual class.
While excited about the new way of learning, Moore knows she will face challenges along the way due to being on camera, equating it to giving a TED Talk.
She has been working on ways to make sure virtual students are participating as if they were in the classroom. At the end of the last school year, virtual students would just be watching and not actually participating.
Moore said she feels fortunate her classroom has tables since they allow for student spacing. She has the tables 6 feet apart, and seating at those tables has the students spaced 6 feet apart.
Tri-Central Middle School history teacher Jake Wilson is another teacher who, despite some reservations, is ready to get back in the classroom after many months away.
Tri-Central schools will reopen on Aug. 12.
“To be honest I’m just really ready to see the kids again,” said Wilson. “It’s been way too long. Personally I’m really excited, I know some teachers are a little nervous and not as excited to come back, but I’m definitely ready.”
Wilson is optimistic about how younger students will deal with the masks following Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mandate.
“I have no doubt they can handle it,” he said, citing his experience seeing kids with masks while judging poultry at county fairs during the summer.
Wilson has decided to keep his room fully decorated with tangible memorabilia such as army uniforms for his class to see and get a better feel for the history he talks about. He also noted that even with all the unique items in his room, there is still space for social distancing while trying to keep things as normal as possible for his students.
Wilson said he’s trying to make positives out of a situation which is mainly negative. One of those positives is the opportunity to change his curriculum by using different teaching methods and communication styles.
He’s also excited about his first year teaching world history to seventh-grade students and the new students he’ll meet.
Teacher concerns
Kokomo Teachers Association President Nicole Mundy noted a majority of teachers want to be back in school but do have concerns.
“I think the best way to sum it up is that most teachers want to be in their classroom but we’re not really sure how safe that is,” she said. “We haven’t been in school since March. I don’t personally know any teachers who prefer online … versus in person.”
Mundy noted there is uneasiness and nervousness, and not every teacher’s, student’s and family’s health situations are known, which leads to people from across the spectrum being anxious about the start of school. She said the idea of either getting sick or getting someone else sick is scary.
“Everyone has different reasons about being anxious for the start of school,” she said. “There’s so much contradictory information, there’s been conflicting information, misinformation out there and the bottom line – coronavirus is new and nobody really knows the long-term effects of it at this point.”
Like many teachers, Moore has concerns for the upcoming year but applauded the plans put in place, citing the unknown as what concerns her the most, such as what happens while the children are not at school.
To parents, Wilson knows this can be a frustrating time for everyone and asks for patience during this school year.
“Have patience and understanding. It’s just a crazy and uncertain time,” he said. “The last time we’ve had anything this big was the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic … so patience and understanding will be what I would tell parents.”
