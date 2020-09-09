At the beginning of August, students and teachers found themselves back in the classroom for the first time since Kokomo School Corporation (KSC) pivoted to remote learning – but not all students were among those who returned physically.
For parents not yet ready to send their children back due to health concerns about COVID-19, KSC launched a new virtual program aimed at giving students a traditional learning experience while learning from home.
The corporation outfitted 70 rooms at multiple schools with high tech cameras and smart boards so that students learning from home would appear in the rooms of their class, and the teachers could see each student – all while a traditional in-person class is happening.
Teachers like Kokomo High School biology teacher Greta Faurote have found themselves adapting in ways they never had to before – now trying to include both in-person and virtual students at the same time. Faurote has had some extra challenges juggling time zones, as some of her classes feature international students from Vietnam, Korea and Albania.
Rather than just lecture, she uses activities with her class that can be inclusive and done at home like the biodiversity project. Students went outside with hula hoops, threw them on the ground and examined the various organisms within the hoop. While that works for students here, there have been times an out-of-the-country student will say they’re not going outside because it’s dark.
According to Wallace Elementary School violin teacher Sean Carey, music instruction is very dependent on students getting it right physically. For this purpose he has multiple cameras in his class to help drive the point home. He has one zoomed in on the piano so students can see his hands and also has a “performance setting” for class so that his screen is large enough for all the students to see when performing, this way they better see what he’s doing.
The cameras also work the other way around, as he is able to see how the students are holding their instruments and can help correct incorrect methods.
Through this virtual experience, he’s actually found it to be a beneficial agent of growth.
“It’s actually forcing me to go slower with some of the students, that way they can really see what’s going on,” Caret said. “I don’t want to just blow past everyone that’s at home, because they don’t have the luxury of me being right next to them, for example, moving their hand … and actually working with them.”
“It’s actually been good for me as a teacher, because it’s like a second way I have to do things … I have to vocalize what I want to be done instead of just showing it.”
Another educator who’s worked to keep lessons engaging for both traditional and remote learners is Central Middle School English teacher Nicole McDorman, who called it the biggest adjustment she’s had to work on.
“It has really made me take some risks, think outside the box and become more creative,” McDornan said, noting she was overwhelmed in the beginning. “… I’ve kind of had to reach out and find different tools – try tools that I might not normally have the time to try and just had to do it and try to find a way.”
One of those tools is her Google Classroom, where there are links for her students to get out and immerse themselves in topics: like her seventh-grade students working on their Titanic projects. They’ve explored the Titanic museum, assumed the role of a passenger, and – through the magic of the internet – explored the boat itself. Her eighth-graders have been able to virtually tour the atomic bomb testing site for their World War II project.
For some parents like Caitlyn McKay, the process hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for her kindergartener and fourth-grader virtually attending Wallace Elementary. She chose the virtual option due to being in a high-risk household and due to the death of her grandfather to COVID-19.
Following the first month back, McKay has noted inconsistency between teachers on accessibility and communication of instructions to parents. McKay noted that just because someone is staying home doesn’t mean they’re coming from a background where it’s going to be easy to do so.
“… Sometimes they’re at their parent’s place of employment, they’re sometimes riding in a car when class happens because of things that have to be done,” she said of cameras being required to be on during class. “So I feel like while on the technical side there are issues, the worst issues come out when it comes to accessibility and students that are in precarious situations and teachers not utilizing best practices when it comes to that.”
While such issues exist, McKay said her children have come to adjust to their current situation and even find the positives.
“They want to go back to school for the social aspect but as far as the actual learning, I think they like the freedom to get on their class, do their homework right after class is over and just have free time until their next class,” she said.
