If asked in January what Tipton High School (THS) seniors like Ben Scott thought they would be doing on May 30, the answer would be a simple and confident reply about their graduation ceremony.
Fast forward four months and Scott, along with many classmates from both THS and Tri-Central High School, found themselves instead at Tipton Park.
“I don’t actually feel like I’ve graduated to be honest, but just having this today – having something today has been nice," he said.
The “something nice” Scott referred to was a celebratory parade plan spearheaded by Tipton Elementary special education aide and senior parent Anita Henry.
After COVID-19 pushed back graduation plans until July, Henry and a group of moms, felt strongly about getting together and doing something special for the kids of Tipton County.
“Today was supposed to be their original graduation day … we have a couple of students that are shipping out that have enlisted and so we wanted to put something together to honor them today.”
Henry described putting the parade together as difficult due to all the rules and procedures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic such as amount of people allowed to gather in one place. Despite the difficulty, she said it was okay because making this happen was a must.
The solution that worked best featured students sitting with their families in Tipton park along the inner circle road with signs and banners as dozens of cars filled with community members, parents and teachers drove by. Being lead by a firetruck, the cars honked and people shouted while showing the graduating class of 2020 their support.
“I hope that everyone sees how the community has come together for them and how we are truly one big family,” Henry said.
While at park, Scott was joined on the parade route by his mother, Jenny Haynes, who is a choir teacher at THS. She described the last few months at home as weird as both a parent and as a teacher but said she’s made the best of it by enjoying the extra time she has with her family.
“Just having something to mark this day that was supposed to be their graduation was nice … just having everyone coming through to see them and recognize them,” she said.
Another of the many seniors gathered at the park was Hannah Smith. She described the past few months as difficult due to her love of school and missing her friends.
“I was very excited [about the parade] so I could see all my friends and be able to celebrate with them even though out graduation got moved,” she said. “I’ve always loved living in a small community and it really just shows they do care about all of us and our school does care about us and it shows how much everyone means to each other in our small community.”
Gabe Winn and class valedictorian Abby McCain were also gathered together to watch the community come together in support of their accomplishments. After losing fun experiences like their band trip, McCain was thrilled to have some sort of celebration on what would have been their original graduation date and both were glad to see the community show the class of 2020 that they matter.
“I think a big part of us is community in general,” Winn said. “We do like spending time with family and friends and seeing everyone come together to celebrate something that’s important to us, so I think that’s cool.”
“I think its really neat they put in a lot of effort to do something life this for us even though there is something bad going on right now,” McCain added. “It’s just really nice of them to think of us right now during this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.