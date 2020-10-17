Tipton School Board – Madison Township
Candidate: Amber Rodibaugh
Occupation: Mother of four, community Volunteer, former marketing and sponsorship professional
Family: husband Jeff, children: Clark in high school, Cora in middle school, Lincoln in elementary school and Caroline in elementary school.
What are your qualifications?
Raised in a small town in northern Indiana, similar to Tipton, graduated high school as Valedictorian and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in journalism, public relations with high honors from Butler University. Professionally, worked within two large companies creating marketing, programming, branding and sponsorship strategies.
As a five-year member of the Board of Directors at the Tipton County Foundation, Chairperson of the foundation’s community grantmaking committee and former PTO president, I have diligently worked to form relationships to connect impactful resources to teachers and administrators. These connections have resulted in securing additional educational tools designed to elevate student learning and experiences. Through these organizations, I have demonstrated financial stewardship and fiscal responsibility and recognize the current financial challenges of schools throughout the state.
Raising four children currently enrolled in each of the Tipton Community Schools, combined with volunteer work across many focus areas - robotics, reading, agriculture, technology - and a record of proven leadership and results, I am positioned to be a partner in creating opportunities for all students.
Why did you decide to run?
Family, community and education are my three largest guideposts. I am a believer that education, in all forms, is the vehicle to enhance one’s life, community, and society as a whole. Becoming a member of the school board will allow me to continue developing and demonstrating the value of education and its far-reaching benefits.
During the past two years, through the accelerated reader program, I have been a weekly visitor to classrooms in the elementary school. I witnessed the efforts of excellent teachers and staff and the large range of needs among students. Every student can achieve, each student should be educated and prepared for life after school, whatever that route may be. Students and staff deserve to be supported fully and their hard work celebrated.
Tipton Community School Corporation (TCSC) is the rock and foundation of the community. Our school system has the ability to capitalize on the opportunities a small school offers and embrace the district’s access to thriving manufacturing and agriculture companies to focus on enriching the educational offerings to current and future generations of students.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tipton School Board, and how would you address it?
As a school board member, students must be kept first and foremost in every discussion and decision. Through strategic planning, envisioning and goal-setting, we have the opportunity to help retain and expand our student population, continue to achieve at high levels in academic and extra-curricular disciplines, and realize success for every pupil. Our community is geographically positioned for welcoming and embracing new families and students. We should evaluate each of our schools for attractiveness in the eyes and minds of families seeking their new school and “hometown.”
The Tipton School Board should lead the organization toward a culture of exceptionalism and thriving growth by embracing our community strengths through partnerships and synergies. An “exceptional educational experience” is unique for every student. Our success in exceptionally preparing students for their chosen path will have a multi-generational impact on their lives and the community’s prosperity.
I will put to work the information gathered through years of volunteer involvement, marketing and public relations education/experience, and lessons learned from having my own children in the system, to propel the school system forward.
Candidate: (Lee) Matthew Higginbotham
Occupation: Operations Manager for the City of Carmel Street Department
Family: I am married to Jessica (Anderson) Higginbotham. We are blessed to be raising four wonderful children who love being a part of Tipton Community Schools. Three of our children are currently attending TCSC: Ava, in sixth grade, Owen in fourth grade and Leela, in second grade. Our youngest, Parker, will begin his Blue Devil career in two years.
What are your qualifications?
I have a heart, passion, and immense pride for Tipton Community Schools. I am fortunate to be married to an educator and understand the difficult, yet rewarding role educators play in the lives of our children in our community. I have an unbiased determination to see our corporation be hugely successful and to continue to grow and thrive for years to come. I have had the opportunity to attend a vast majority of the TCSC School board meetings over the last three years and I feel I have a strong grasp of the strengths of Tipton Community School as well as challenges facing our corporation.
Why did you decide to run?
I want to be able to be a voice of change, encouragement, and growth for Tipton Community Schools. Three years ago, I was approached by a community member whom asked me to consider running for school board. At that point I began attending meetings, communicating with current board members, and participating in other community meetings to gain a better understanding of how to continue to move Tipton Community Schools forward. I want to lead in creating an educational experience that takes in to count every student in our corporation and gives them the best chance for success.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tipton School Board, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing TCSC is declining enrollment which unfortunately effects funding for our corporation. There will undoubtedly need to be some restructuring and changes to remain fiscally solvent, but by being unbiased, goal-oriented and determined I feel I can help navigate those waters with grit and wisdom. I believe I can help take on this task by not only being a voice, but also a listening ear for educators, parents and community members.
Tipton School Board – Jefferson Township
Candidate: Harry Diamond
Occupation: Electrical Engineer
Family: My wife is Lyn, and we have two children, Katie, age 29 and Ben, age 27.
What are your qualifications?
My educational background is a BS degree from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, in electrical engineering. I have been a Design Engineer in the Defense and Automotive (Delphi, Kokomo IN) Electronics Sectors; the Managing Director of the IDEAS Microwave Lab at Purdue University and a Principal Engineer at AccuPS, W Lafayette IN, which is a technology startup. In my public life, I have served as a board member to the Tipton County Public Library, the Tipton County Planning Commission and the Tipton County Economic Development Organization (TCEDO). I currently serve as a member of the Tipton County Foundation Broadband Initiative, which seeks to establish high-speed internet connectivity across the county. I am also the Education Chair for the Tipton County Economic Development Foundation (TCEDF). In my capacity as the TCEDF Education Chair, I serve as an advisor to Tipton County Robotics, a program I initiated while at the TCEDO. In addition, I completed the Tipton County Community Development Course, a community leadership program, taught by Ball State and sponsored by the Tipton County Foundation, in February,2020.
Why did you decide to run?
During my time at the TCEDO, I came to better understand the impact that high-quality education has on economic development. As the TCEDO stepped back and looked at the bigger picture, we realized that successful economic development was closely tied to excellence in education. Great public schools vastly contribute to the appeal of a community. They foster positive economic outcomes, which attracts families who value education and are looking for a place to settle and raise their families. High-quality companies and entrepreneurs seek great communities in their quest for the highly skilled workers who settle there. Education is at the center of successful economic development, which drives the prosperity of a community and its residents. I believed that my experience and my appreciation for the impact that excellent education can have on a community and my desire to serve this community was the driving force that convinced me that I could meaningfully contribute to the Tipton Community School Corporation and its board, so I decided to run.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tipton School Board, and how would you address it?
Broadly speaking, I believe the continuous challenge to create and instill excellence is the paramount goal. If we can reinforce the expectation of excellence and that serving our students is always at the center of our thinking, I believe we can reverse population decline and increase satisfaction, as families seek communities with a reputation for great education, making for a conducive environment for high-quality community growth. The goal of achieving excellence has many fronts, not only for kids who wish to pursue four-year degrees, but also for those kids who want to pursue lucrative opportunities in the vocational and industrial arts. I will examine the many factors, with a focus on academics and teacher readiness that nurtures successful student development, not only so that our students can achieve personal and economic success, but also so that they are prepared as informed citizens, able to participate in a democracy. If done successfully, it will create opportunity. Find us on Facebook at Harry Diamond for TCSC. Thank you for considering my candidacy.
Candidate: Andrea Campbell
Occupation: Family Manager
Family: Married with four Children; Charlie, age nine, Dawson, age seven, Dailey, age four and Foster age three months who attend or will attend TCSC.
What are your qualifications?
I was raised in Tipton County, educated K-12 at TCSC and coached middle school cross country for five years at TCSC. I also come from a family of teachers and bus drivers, so I believe I can relate and be an informed voice with various issues that are dealt with by the board. Furthermore, I have a long term vested interest in the school system as I will have children attending for the next 18 years.
Why did you decide to run?
I want to be part of the decisions being made for my children’s education. I want parents to be confident that their children are receiving the best educational experience possible. By working with other board members, we can make TCSC the best it can be in preparing our youth to become productive members of a community.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tipton School Board, and how would you address it?
Competition with other schools for student enrollment correlates to the amount of money received from the state. Therefore, TCSC must strive for a standard of excellence in all facets of the management of a school system in an effort to increase enrollment. This includes maintenance of facilities, aesthetics of the property, transportation, faculty and support staff, athletics and administration. All around excellence in the school system will be a positive force in attracting new families and retaining existing families in Tipton County.
Tipton School Board – Cicero Township
Candidate: Susan Sloan
Occupation: I work outside the home a couple days a week as a Dental Hygienist, but I work every day as a full-time mom and farmer's wife.
Family: I have been married to my wonderful husband Mitchell for 24 years. We have three beautiful children, Madison, age 20, Quentin, age 18 and Ella, age 13. All of our children have attended or are currently attending Tipton Schools.
What are your qualifications?
My qualifications for being a School Board member include having a college education, being a business owner and having children within the Tipton School Corporation. By far my best qualification comes from having attended school board meetings monthly for the past three years. Attending these meetings has not only made me more aware of issues we are facing as a school, but also given me the opportunity to listen and learn about everyday inner-workings of our school system. Hearing from other parents, teachers and administrators about the successes and challenges of our school system has given me a huge insight.
Why did you decide to run?
Initially, I began attending regular board meetings to express my concerns and proposed solutions regarding school security. It was there that I found other parents like myself. Together we were able to attain a School Resource Officer (SRO) for the corporation. After this accomplishment, I became more passionate about leading and resolving other issues our school was facing.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tipton School Board, and how would you address it?
One of our largest issues our school faces is declining enrollment. As you are aware, Tipton is a small school and that's one thing we love about it, but declining numbers equals declining funds. There's no doubt this Board has some compelling decisions ahead. However, these obstacles present opportunities such as marketing our school to showcase all the positive aspects we have to offer, developing a stronger working relationship with community leaders -regarding available housing- to bring new families to Tipton.
As a Board member, I'll bring a new perspective to the board that offers parents, staff, students, and the community someone who is both responsive and receptive to ideas and concerns. I plan to work diligently so that we may all share in the satisfaction that we have built a school district that students, teachers, and parents are excited about!
I would appreciate your support!
Candidate: Aaron Conaway
Occupation: President/Owner of 14 years of Total Seed Production, Inc. located in Tipton, Indiana.
Family: wife Christy, son Maverick, age 16 a sophomore at THS, son Oliver, age 13 an eighth grader at TMS, and son Raleigh, age nine and a fourth grader at TES.
What are your qualifications?
I am knowledgeable of Tipton as I have lived here, been educated here, and have worked and ran a business here my entire life. TCSC FFA Advisory Board member, coach and volunteer of various youth sports teams, spearhead of several conversations and issues within the Tipton community
I have held many board member roles within the agricultural/seed industry. I am business focused and growth-minded leader. I have financial and Strategic planning expertise
Why did you decide to run?
I decided to run for the TCSC School Board because my passion and drive for Tipton’s success is unrivaled and I know the heart and soul of our community starts with our school system. I’m an advocate for our students, teachers and staff to ensure that we not only remain competitive but become one of the best school systems in Indiana.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tipton School Board, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing the TCSC School Board is decreasing numbers in student enrollment and the lack of a marketing and communications strategy that consistently promotes school accomplishments and sends a firm message of “you want to be here” to those outside of our community. We need to be as attractive as possible to others so they will want to send their children here. As I said before, our schools are the heart and soul of our community and would be the main reason families would want to come to Tipton. TCSC is one of the largest employers in our community and, I believe, it should be ran like a successful company and I’m up for the challenge.
The following are goals I will focus on all correlate with everything I’ve mentioned up above: Creating and executing a growth-minded strategic plan, reinvesting in all extra-curricular activities- band, clubs and sports, ensure an inclusive environment for all students, implement a marketing strategy that consistently communicates and promotes the accomplishments and direction of TCSC, actively support teachers and staff to maximize their passion and success and discover more unique opportunities for students both in and out of the classroom.
Tipton School Board – City of Tipton
Candidate: Gary W. Johnson
Occupation: Health Insurance Claims Examiner for Anthem, INC.
Family: My Wife Michelle Johnson, four grown children all of which have graduated from Tipton High School, and two incredibly wonderful grandchildren.
What are your qualifications?
I have been a member of the Tipton Community School Board for the past 16 years. I have experience in business management, medical and insurance industry.
Why did you decided to run?
My decision to run for another term is simple; I want to see Tipton Community Schools become a premier school system for the citizens of Tipton County.
What is the biggest issue facing Tipton Community Schools, and how would you address it?
Taking the most overall issue facing every public school system in Indiana -adequate funding- out of the picture, I would have to say the biggest issues for Tipton Community Schools is declining enrollment. I have worked with the administrators and teachers to bring new ideas and innovative programs to Tipton Community Schools. This intensive review of our programs has brought many improvements and is an unending process. I have and will continue to work with community leaders outside of the school system to create an inviting, diverse and desirable community for business and individuals in Tipton County.
Candidate: Jennifer Humricous
Occupation: Work-at home Mom; CFO at Heritage Custom Painting
Family: I am married to my husband, Jason and we celebrated our 21st anniversary this summer. We have six children. Lynnea is an education major at Taylor University, Ben is a freshman at Huntington University where he is majoring in Math and playing Men’s Basketball. Joseph is junior at Tipton High School. Samuel and Noah are in eighth grade and Isaac is in seventh grade.
What are your qualifications?
I am a mom. I have six children who have attended Tipton Schools. I have a child who was salutatorian and a child who has an IEP. I have a child who was student body president and a child who participated in chess club. I have a child who plays in the band and a child who play sports. I am an educator. I have a Bachelor of Science in Education. I have taught in the school classroom, the community and small groups and at my dining room table. I love school and I enjoy the learning process. I am a local business owner and accounts manager. I know the importance of finances and budget. I know the value of strategically hiring and being part of a team. I like being organized and influencing the growth plan. I am a follower of Jesus. I have a value system that guides by morals, decisions and integrity. I stand for truth and for serving people in whatever capacity is before me.
Why did you decide to run?
Our family lives in the heart of the city of Tipton. It is common for neighborhood children to be playing basketball in our driveway, eating from our kitchen, playing hide-and-seek in our home and riding bikes down the street in front of our house. They are a part of our family. I want to be a voice for these kids and the families that they represent. I want to speak up for the needs of the children and families who take advantage of the free and reduced services in our school. I want to support the needs of teachers who live around us. I want to help develop ways our community can be involved in the education process of our schools.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tipton School Board, and how would you address it?
It is obvious that the recent events in our culture have greatly influenced our community. Politics, the pandemic and social unrest create challenges for school leadership. It affects student enrollment, budget, and safety. It creates additional work for administration and teachers. I would like to partner with our superintendent and administration to problem-solve these issues. I would give due diligence to be familiar with the research and information available to help make decisions. I would listen to our community and represent their opinions in our decision making.
Tri-Central School Board – Prairie Township (pick two candidates)
Candidate: Edward Jay Rayl
Occupation: Farmer and Tri-Central Bus Driver
Family: Married to Lori Rayl for 30 years (of whom graduated from TC also); three daughters who are all TC graduates: Gabrielle (Ross) Huff; Sophie Rayl (Jeremiah Nunemacher); and Cecelia Rayl
What are your qualifications?
I graduated from Tri-Central High School. I graduated from Ball State with a BS in education. I chose to come home to farm with my family and not teach. I live within the Tri-Central school district. I have lived in Prairie Township my entire life.
Why did you decide to run?
In my current term, I was appointed to replace a member that had moved out of the district. The opportunity arose to serve the school; therefore, I took advantage of it. I feel like I understand the aspects of the school. My mother was on the school board for over 25 years, my father drove a bus for over 40 years, and I have driven for over 25 years. I love knowing the students and parents personally that we impact by being a board member. Having lived here my whole life, I have known the grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren of many families that live in the Tri-Central school district. I hope to continue to serve these families to the best of my abilities.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tri-Central School Board, and how would you address it?
Unfortunately, in the short term, the big concern is the safety and security of the students and staff. With Covid-19, the physical and emotional state is at risk. We have worked with our teachers and parents to make and implement a safe environment.
The ongoing concern for the long term facing schools in Tipton County right now is decreased enrollment. Unfortunately, there are not young families that have moved into our district. I know the county is looking at ways to address this concern. I support growth and development in our county, which in turn would help our schools. Financially, we want to be able to have academic and program opportunities for students, as well as, competitive salaries for teachers and staff. As a school board member, I understand that increased growth may or may not happen; therefore, I think it is important to be diligent in looking at our budget. I am proud to say that the current Solar Panel field has assisted us in decreasing our electric bill.
Candidate: Terri (Witherow) Schmidt
Occupation: seventh-grade math and pre-algebra teacher at Tipton Middle School.
Family: My family has been a part of Tri-Central since 1973, starting with my parents, Dave and Judy Witherow. My brothers, Steve and Brian Witherow, and I all graduated from Tri-Central, and I have four children, all of whom are TC graduates. Joseph is currently attending Purdue University; Kelsey and Ashley are attending Indiana University, and Jordan has started his freshman year at Ball State University.
What are your qualifications?
I have been heavily involved in education for the past 30 years. I studied at, and graduated from, Indiana University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, then moved on to get my master’s degree in education from Northern Arizona University. I have taught at the elementary and middle school levels for 12 years, and have worked as an aide or substitute for four years. This wide range of experiences working inside school systems, as well as my experience as a mom of four Tri-Central graduates, allows me to be an informed and passionate advocate for the Tri-Central community.
Why did you decide to run?
I have been a part of the Tri-Central Community since entering kindergarten. I did leave the area for a while to explore Arizona, but my heart pulled me back to Tipton County. I have raised my children here, and proudly watched them grow into responsible young adults. I know the time they spent in the halls of Tri-Central, and living in our close-knit community, had a tremendous impact on the young adults they have become. Now, they have all graduated, and I have the time, desire, and enthusiasm, to give back to our community. I cannot think of a better, more important way to do so than serving on our school board.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tri-Central School Board, and how would you address it?
Tri-Central has had a long history of both academic and athletic successes. However, we must always be striving to build and improve upon these programs to continue attracting families to our community. Two ways to do this would be to incorporate the arts into our STEM program, and to expand our athletic program.
Tri-Central has already established a STEM program. It could be made even better by incorporating the arts into it, making it a STEAM program. As Albert Einstein once said, “Creativity is more important than knowledge”. The arts is where creativity is encouraged to surface. Many employers are starting to look at much more than what you know…they want to know what you can create with what you know. The arts program really pushes students to engage in that type of thinking, therefore, expanding our STEM program into a STEAM to include the arts would be highly beneficial to our students.
Tri-Central also has a well-established sports program. It could be expanded to include a wider range of options, such as dance, tennis, and gymnastics. These choices would allow a greater number of students to be involved in athletics. Athletic involvement has been shown to improve academic and social success in students, and it is crucial that more students have athletic choices that appeal to them.
Candidate: Chris Kelley
Occupation: Owner at Kelley Family Farms, LLC
Family: Married 28 years to my wife, Christy. We have one daughter Bailey, married to our son-in-law Gerrod and one son Garrett
What are your qualifications?
I am a 1986 graduate of Tri-Central HS and a 1990 graduate of Purdue University. I have lived in this community all of my life and both of my children graduated from TC as well. I am a current school board member and have 16 years of experience serving on the Tri-Central School Board. The community is very important to me and I strive to make the best decisions for the current students and staff as well as future generations to come.
Why did you decide to run?
I am running for re-election to the school board because smaller, rural school systems are a vital part of their communities and Tri-Central continues to provide an outstanding educational experience to its students. I have been fortunate to be a part of these decisions for the past 16 years and hope to continue to bring the best education opportunities to Tri-Central.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tri-Central School Board, and how would you address it?
As a smaller school system our biggest issue is low state funded income. This funding is a major part of our ability to provide a diversified educational experience for our students and staff. It is also important to maintain a low tax burden on the tax payers. To address this issue we are currently and will need to continue to be attractive to not only students in our immediate district, but those surrounding Tri-Central as well. Continuing to bring nationally recognized AP courses and hands on learning experiences on and off campus, paired with ideal teacher to student ratios, we will ensure enrollment numbers grow and enriched educational experiences are available to our students.
Tri-Central School Board – Liberty Township
Candidate: Dennis Edward Richardson
Occupation: Retired from Chrysler after 38 years of service. Currently a bus driver for Tri-Central.
Family: Lora Richardson spouse married for 31 years. Graduate of Tri-Central Children: Aaron, Angie, Brittney, Erik, Monterail, Taylor, Claire and Max. All but two children are graduates of Tri-Central with Max and Claire still attending
What are your qualifications?
Coach for the past 30 years and familiar with school policies, day to day operations. Foster parent for over 20 years. I have been involved in the school system and community for over 30 years serving on various committees. While at Chrysler I was a union official and was involved in negotiations and committees. Because of these qualification I have, I know how to work as a team as well as negotiate and communicate effectively.
Why did you decide to run?
I decided to run for the school board because I would like to continue growing my involvement within the community. I also have an invested interest with my youngest children still attending the school. I want the best for the future of the school, community and I believe the children are our future.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tri-Central School Board, and how would you address it?
The largest issue the Tri-Central School Board is facing would be Covid-19. Covid-19 has brought trials with safely opening and implementing new practices for the transition back to school for students, staff and the community. This issue would be addressed with the best interest of not just the students and the staff but all members in the community. We would continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to the necessary policies as we become more knowledgeable about Covid-19. My goal is to only hear the issues but to understand the issues presented in order to respond with the interest of the community.
Candidate: Desira LeCounte
Occupation: Retired teacher
Family: Husband: Ed LeCounte, Son: Matthew Bozell
What are your qualifications?
My qualification to serve on Tri-Central’s School Board is experience! Albert Einstein said, “The only source of knowledge is experience.” Three years ago, after 39 years , I retired from teaching. My classroom experience included elementary, middle and high school at Tri-Central. Having taught many subject areas, I have experience with various curriculums and an understanding of many levels of learning. Beyond the classroom, I served on various committees representing teachers including head negotiator. These experiences provided me with knowledge of school budgets, school laws, and the administrative side of our school. I have worked with and learned much from students, parents, teachers, support staff, administrators and community about making our school successful.
Why did you decide to run?
Tri-Central School Corporation has been a huge part of my life for about 50 years. My son, Matthew Bozell, and I both graduated from T.C. making our school and community very important to me. I wish to support and assist my home community by serving on the school board. I believe I have much to offer Tri-Central and our community because of my extensive educational experience. I have taught well over a thousand students over the years and wish to continue supporting and assisting students in their education and future.
What is the biggest issue facing the Tri-Central School Board, and how would you address it?
I believe school budget is an important issue our school board faces. School choice has placed schools in competition with one another for students and state funds. One step in addressing this issue is to look closely at our school’s budget. I have spent many hours studying budgets and believe my knowledge will be helpful ensuring that students’ needs and learning are a priority. Grants can provide money to fund existing and new projects and programs. As a teacher, I personally won multiple grants which benefitted the students of Tri-Central. Our school must continue to be diligent in their efforts to appeal to new students.
