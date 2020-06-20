Tri-Central High School has announced this year’s class valedictorian and salutatorian.
Jack Snyder
The valedictorian for Tri-Central High School for the 2020 school year is Jack Matthew Snyder, son of Matthew and Diane Snyder.
While at Tri-Central, Snyder has focused mainly on his academics, but also enjoys music and mentoring.
Snyder is a member of National Honor Society, a student mentor through the Tri-Central mentoring program, and tutors fellow students through National Honor Society and privately. He has been a member of the Tri-Central Marching Trojans for six years, and also plays in the pep band and concert band. In addition, he is an active member of the Young Adult program through his church.
During his time at Tri-Central, Snyder has diligently focused on academics, with an interest in math and science. He has been able to earn several college credits through Tri-Central’s AP and dual credit courses. Among these are AP Physics, AP United States History, AP Calculus, AP Chemistry, and three dual credit courses, culminating in a GPA of 4.4.
He has won several awards through Tri-Central, most recently, the Servant Leader award and the John Philip Sousa award. Snyder is also a three-time gold medalist as a tuba soloist at ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble contest.
Snyder plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University in the fall, majoring in chemistry. He is the recipient of the Dean’s Scholarship, an academic merit-based scholarship from Indiana Wesleyan University; the George R Myerly & Sons Scholarship, awarded from the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for being a Lilly finalist; and other scholarships through local organizations, the Tipton County Foundation, and Indiana Wesleyan University.
Cassidy Colbert
Cassidy Colbert is the 18-year-old daughter of Dave and Tina Colbert. She is an Academic Honors Graduate of Tri-Central High School. Cassidy has served as Class President, President of Key Club the past three years, and is a four-year member of Student Council. She has been a four-year varsity member of the girls’ basketball, soccer, and track teams; earning 10 varsity letters. She was part of two basketball Sectional Championships, Regional Champions, and made it to the Final Four in the state. She received the Most Valuable Player Award and Academic All-State the past two years in soccer.
Colbert has received numerous honors and awards for her academics, activities, leadership, and community involvement. She has volunteered hundreds of hours of community service, including: Building a school Memorial Garden, helping with the Veterans Day Program, Food Banks, 4-H Fair, nursing home, and the Kokomo tornado cleanup.
Colbert is a 10-year member of 4-H, member of National Honor Society, and a six-year member of Junior Leaders. She has served as a camp counselor and a delegate at several State 4-H Leadership conferences.
She will be attending Purdue University this fall to obtain a degree in Agribusiness. She is excited to be carrying on a family tradition – all four of her older siblings and her parents all attended Purdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.