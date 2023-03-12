SHARPSVILLE — “How do you tell it what to make?” a woman asked Tri-Central middle schooler Lukas Moss.
It’s as simple as picking a design from a website, slicing that design into layers and uploading it to the 3D printer, explained Lukas, an eighth grader.
For a donation, one could take home some designs made by Tri-Central students, such as cookie cutters.
Lukas manned the 3D printer station Thursday at Tri-Central Middle School’s first STEM Family Night.
The event was held in coordination with the elementary, which also had a STEM night.
Combined, students in kindergarten through eighth grade and their teachers showed off the skills being taught at the rural school district in Tipton County.
That includes operating a 3D printer. But what if it doesn’t work?
“It’s pretty simple once you figure it out,” Lukas said. “You usually have a code problem or printer problem.”
He has a few tips for the uninitiated. You might need to check the size of the design or make sure the filament (the material used by a 3D printer) isn’t building up.
Might need to check the recoder too, the part that tells the printer what to do.
“If there’s something wrong with that, your printer won’t work,” Lukas said.
While most students won’t grow up to have careers working with 3D printers, figuring out how something works, and more importantly how to troubleshoot, are valuable skills no matter where life takes someone.
Those skills, along with coding, collaboration and cooperation, are at the heart of STEM curriculum.
Tri-Central continues to add STEM to its academic programming. A recent $24,900 grant from the Indiana Department of Education helped further those efforts.
Plenty of people turned out to Tri-Central’s STEM night as the high school featured a packed parking lot and food truck. Parents, kids and community members could learn more about STEM, Tri-Central’s Future Farmers of American program and buy a piece of student-made art to benefit the school. Many of the booths were ran by students.
“We’ve had a great turnout. More than we expected,” Jessica Papai, middle school STEM teacher, said. “We tried to make it as student-led as possible.”
Area business were also invited to the event.
“We’re trying to partner with business to talk to our community (about) employability skills and how they pair with STEM,” Shari DeLong, middle school STEM teacher, said.
John Bouic, production manager at Bayer, said they try to attend as many community events as possible to talk to people about what they’re looking for in employees. That includes critical thinking and how to troubleshoot.
“I think the biggest thing is mechanical skills,” Bouic said.
Earlier Thursday, an unfounded bomb threat caused students at the middle and high school to be evacuated for a few hours. That incident did not appear to effect turnout Thursday evening.
