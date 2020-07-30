SHARPSVILLE – Tri-Central Community School Corporation has made the decision to delay the opening of schools until Aug. 12.
The original first day for students was Aug. 5.
In a letter posted to social media from Superintendent Dave Driggs, he wrote that the decision was made to give extra time “to prepare everything at the school both physically and educationally for our students.”
Driggs said these preparations involve tweaking online plans due to an uptick in virtual learning registrations and waiting on protective items like personal protection equipment and plexiglass that are backordered.
An updated calendar will be decided upon in the near future, which will add the five missed days at a different point. No already announced vacation days are currently planned to change.
