BUNKER HILL — The former superintendent of Maconaquah School Corporation is facing charges of drunken driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
James Callane, 53, of Peru, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Fulton County following a single-vehicle crash. Fulton County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash at about 4:50 p.m., at the intersection of two country roads just south of Fulton.
Callane is preliminary charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash. Online court records did not show a case for Callane as of Wednesday afternoon, meaning he has not been formally charged.
No other details about the crash were immediately available Wednesday. A blood-alcohol test is pending with the Indiana Department of Toxicology.
Callane was booked in the Fulton County Jail Saturday evening. He was released Sunday on his own recognizance, according to the jail.
Callane resigned from his superintendent position Sunday, according to a Maconaquah School Corporation Facebook post. The post did not give a reason for Callane's resignation. WISH TV first reported of the arrest Tuesday evening.
Callane had been superintendent since 2018.
The resignation ends more than 20 years at Maconaquah for Callane, who started his tenure as middle school assistant principal. He worked his way up, serving as middle school principal, assistant superintendent and finally chief administrator.
“He did a lot of great things,” said board president Robert Daine in a Tuesday phone interview with the Tribune. “He’s going to be hard to replace.”
Daine mentioned the district’s welding and building trades programs, which got their starts under Callane’s watch.
STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — was an emphasis during Callane’s time as superintendent.
There’s also Maconaquah’s agriculture program, which continues to expand, and has received state recognition.
Most recently, the school district received $400,000 in grants to expand ag offerings to all students.
“His vision was always the kids first,” Daine said. “James was just all about kids and all about Mac.”
Daine said Maconaquah was in a financial deficit when Callane took over. The school district eventually erased that debt.
“His mark is going to be left on Mac,” Daine said.
Callane did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
The Maconaquah Board of School Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to formally accept Callane’s resignation. The board is also expected to name Kelly McPike as interim superintendent while it conducts a search for a permanent hire.
McPike is the director of student services and second in command. She has 14 years of administrative experience at Maconaquah.
“She’s more than qualified,” Daine said. “She’s well-versed on the inner workings.”
A job posting for the superintendent position will be made Friday. Daine said the board will accept applications for two weeks.
There is no timeline for when a new superintendent will be named. Daine said it will depend on the quality of applicants, and given McPike’s experience, the board is willing to wait for the right candidate.
This story has been updated with arrest information.
