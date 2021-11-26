RUSSIAVILLE — Sharon Wood and Laine Winger talked about their dogs while reading in the cafeteria together one day during school.
Wood remembered Winger had two dogs, Diesel and Jake.
“You got big dogs,” she said to the second grader, “I got small dogs.”
Wood is one of 25 volunteers participating in Western Primary’s Reading Rockstars program.
Launched this year, Reading Rockstars pairs students who need more one-on-one time with volunteers from the community.
Western Primary School Principal Melissa DeWeese said a teacher mentioned a similar program during a discussion at the beginning of the year.
“I said we could totally do that here,” she said. “I knew it would be something that would work here.”
And sure enough, it has. More than two dozen volunteers signed up, including Deb Harrison, who saw it on the school’s parent-teacher organization page.
“I saw they needed someone and I said, ‘Why not?’” Harrison said. “I love volunteering.”
Harrison read with Waylon Aaron on a recent Monday. She took the time to explain what a continent was when they came across the word in his book.
Both Harrison and her daughter volunteer for Reading Rockstars.
Teachers recommend students who could use a little more reading time. They are then paired with a volunteer. They read together once a week for about 30 minutes.
DeWeese said the program has been especially beneficial to second graders. Western’s second graders haven’t had the traditional start to schooling like many other students. Their kindergarten year was cut short due to the pandemic. First grade was also complicated by COVID-19.
“We’ve seen a lot of progress,” DeWeese said. “The kids get really excited when they know someone is coming to listen to them read.”
“It’s really the one-on-one time they really need,” added Suzi Morgan, assistant principal at Western Primary School.
Wood is DeWeese’s mom and always willing to help out.
“She really looks forward to it,” she said. “I can tell she really enjoys it as much as the kids are.”
Sometimes a student will read a book, then their volunteer will read, or they’ll read the same book together.
“See you next week, good job!” Wood said to Tatum Wheeler when they finished reading “Yuck! Stuck in the Muck.”
“Sometimes it doesn’t last long enough,” Wood said as her final student headed back to class.
