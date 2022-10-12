RUSSIAVILLE — A $4.37 million project to replace Western High School’s HVAC system is full-steam ahead following board approval Tuesday.
Western will take on up to $5.8 million in debt to finance the project, which will result in a small increase to some taxpayers.
The debt service tax rate will increase by 4 or 5 cents. For a property with an assessed value of $125,000, this would result in an increase of $23.72 annually, according to figures provided by Western. An assessed value of $200,000 is a $45.95 annual increase.
Property owners already at their circuit breaker (property tax) caps will not see an increase to their taxes.
Western opted to take on new debt to finance the project instead of waiting six more years, which would make the project tax neutral, due to the urgent need to replace the outdated equipment. The age of the HVAC system makes finding parts difficult.
Other schools have used pandemic relief funds to repair the HVAC systems, as improving air quality is one of the best ways to prevent COVID spread in schools.
Western is not using pandemic funds for this project, commonly called ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money. ESSER money was used to replace the middle school HVAC system at a price of about $1.2 million.
Work will take place next summer to replace the high school’s heating and cooling system that dates back to the 1960s.
The new system will have a mobile control option, giving teachers more control over how warm or cool they keep their classrooms, instead of a universal temperature for the entire building.
The old HVAC system is always on, and coupled with older equipment, makes it energy inefficient. Annual energy savings is estimated at $70,000. A new HVAC system should also improve air quality.
“We’re going to be in much better shape and condition than we have in a long time,” said Superintendent Mark DuBois.
Performance Services, a Carmel-based construction company, designed the new system.
Also included in the project are improvements to the heating and cooling system at the primary-intermediate building.
Hot water variable air volume (VAV) boxes will be replaced in administrative areas to electric VAV boxes. Variable air volume allows for more temperature control. Switching from hot water to electric will allow Western to heat those areas without running its boiler.
“We’re really upgrading a lot of things, with preventative maintenance, I don’t see this being something we have to revisit in my lifetime,” DuBois said. “That’s what my hope is, in all of that.”
Funds left over from the $5.8 million bonds will be used for other infrastructure improvements in the future.
