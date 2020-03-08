It’s time to start thinking about Kindergarten Round-Up. If you have a child who turns 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, you can help your child get ready by visiting Western Primary School on March 24 or March 26 for Kindergarten Round-Up.
They will help you get set by registering your child and getting your child familiar with the school. In addition, they will assess children for kindergarten readiness, and provide with information on ways to help your child be ready to go when school begins in August.
Appointment times begin at 9 a.m. with the last appointment scheduled at 4:30 p.m.
A limited number of staff will be available each day to give incoming students a readiness assessment. Call Western Primary at 765-883-5528 to schedule a child’s assessment appointment.
To complete the registration process, parents will need to bring the following documents to the scheduled appointment:
Birth certificate
Immunization records
Proof of residency (a piece of mail with your name and address will be accepted)
