Nine Western High School students were named to the Indiana All-State Choir where they performed with students from around the state at the Embassy Theater in Fort Wayne earlier this month.
Students were selected via live auditions in September by the Indiana Choral Directors Association. They prepared with other Indiana students for the last four months, ahead of the performance.
Senior Taylor Rathbun was also selected as a soloist.
Additionally, eight middle school students and one intermediate student were selected to the to Indiana Middle School and Elementary Honor Choirs.
They were selected via recorded audition by the Indiana Music Educators Association.
