After a long, winding and sometimes doubtful path, two local high schools celebrated their 2020 seniors with graduation ceremonies.
The final two ceremonies of the Howard County school districts, Western and Taylor high schools, both made changes due to still being in stage 4.5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western segmented their students into groups by hosting four smaller ceremonies to keep the number of people in the gym to less than 250. Western Principal Steve Edwards noted the safety of the students and their families as the priority. Only every other bleacher was available for seating and sections were marked off to help with social distancing. Taylor’s graduation was moved to Saturday and also segmented into six groups to allow for distancing in the auditorium.
Western High School
A sense of relief and accomplishment set the stage as Western seniors filed into the gym together for the day they hoped for months would still happen. Eli Cuevas promised when he ran for class president that the class would be unforgettable but not exactly like this.
“Obviously this year hasn’t gone as planned, but as I’m sure everyone in this room has learned at some point, life rarely does go as planned … that’s why it’s so important to roll with the punches. And the graduates sitting in front of you now serve as testament that the punches we got were deflected well,” he said, while adding the class had academic and athletic accomplishments, which added to the unforgettable reputation of the class.
Salutatorian Emma Key related the experience of the last few months to a roller coaster, having highs and lows. She brought up how everyone thought Western getting rid of the guest WiFi was “the worst thing in the world,” but now they all laugh about it.
“These last four years have had plenty of ups and downs both personally and collectively — we have become stronger because of it,” she said. “I know it’s cliché to say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but in reality, it’s true.”
She ended her speech to the class by urging them to continue to be kind and show love, explaining that “one grain of rice can tip the scale.”
The members of the class of 2020 were born just before, during or right after the events of September 11, 2001, Valedictorian Emily Akers said. She would continue to speak about how their families persevered through that tough time period and now it's their turn.
“Getting knocked down was not our families' choice back then and it wasn’t our choice now — it never is — but only we can exhibit the courage and resilience to choose to get back up and keep going,” she said. “So, I choose to hope some of that bravery and fierceness of heart that out families showed at the beginning of our lives rubbed off on us and manifested.”
“With that bravery and resilience, no matter what happens, we will be able to experience life to the fullest and that is my biggest hope.”
Taylor High School
A slight date and time change for Taylor seniors wasn’t enough to dampen the mood as they readied for their graduation ceremony which was, as Taylor High School Principal Eric Hartman put it, “better late than never.”
The class of 2020 for Taylor High School is special in many ways, Hartman proudly proclaimed that the hard work of students and teachers earned Taylor High School an A rating. This is the first ever class from Taylor to say they graduated from an A-rated high school.
Hartman extended condolences to anyone who has been impacted by the coronavirus.
"For those of you in attendance today who have experienced tragedy and suffering during the past nearly five months, I speak on behalf of the Taylor family when I say ‘we are sorry and our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your families," he said.
Salutatorian Sean Davis commended each student for making it to this moment even with their ceremony taking this radically different format, and that in itself is an accomplishment worth being proud of. Davis noted how time wasted while being enjoyed is not really time wasted and how time is only truly wasted if nothing of any value is gained from it.
“When we all leave here today, the only thing that I ask of you, my fellow classmates, is to find your fulfillment,” he said. "We’ve been given the tools to do so from the teachers at Taylor, now let’s go out and use those tools to build our way into the world.”
Valedictorian Rebecca Foesch spoke about how life is what you make of it and focused on finding positive aspects of bad situations.
“Yes, we missed so many memorable events during our senior year however we were able to get through it and have learned so many life lessons,” she said. “The most important lesson to me is to appreciate every moment and not take anything for granted. As Ernest Hemingway states, ‘Now’s no time to think of what you do not have, think of what you can do with what there is.”
