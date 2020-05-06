During the summer months while students have time off from school, multiple school corporations in the county will be hard at work finishing up massive construction projects.
Western School Corporation (WSC) is currently in the middle of multiple projects totaling $4,319,907 that span across the district’s primary, intermediate, middle and high schools.
The primary and intermediate schools will each be adding two classrooms for a total of four new classrooms and is receiving new LED lights with motion sensors to replace the old setup. Western Superintendent Randy McCracken said the new lights would save thousands in energy costs as time goes by over the years.
The new classrooms are a welcomed addition, McCracken said, noting some teachers have had to share classrooms or teach in spaces which aren’t originally intended to be used in that way. The new classes will also help rearrange the layout of classes to bring students together.
“Right now, we have kindergarten and first-grade teachers clear down in our old wing instead of being with the rest of their group,” he said. “They can do a better job teaming, ... working together and talking.”
A major undertaking in process is the reworking of many bathrooms throughout all the WSC schools.
During a tour of the buildings, McCracken said rust had been an issue in clogging some of the sinks. New sinks, walls, stalls and urinals will be installed for full bathroom makeovers in some areas, some of which are receiving their first major work. Others bathrooms are only in need of cosmetic upgrades.
In a surprising moment, workers found an old bike seat in one of the bathroom walls while tearing out a wall.
With cafeterias being a major part of every student’s day, WSC is also heavily investing in upgrading them in the high school and middle school.
Previously having three sets of doors to separate where food is received, lunch in the high school will now be served in a more open concept cafeteria with doors like garage doors to close off the area when not in use.
“We’ll actually get kids through the serving line a lot quicker than what we’ve done in the past, and give them more options and food choices,” McCracken said, and added all new chairs and tables would be part of the cafeteria.
One of the other additions for the high school will be an area for students to grab snacks, such as muffins and coffee in the high school commons. The area will provide something for students to eat in the morning and also to those who stay after for athletics or to study.
The middle school cafeteria is another area undergoing a major change. The front wall is being removed to create more space by extending out into the hallway in front of it, creating somewhat of a commons area.
“By allowing some tables to come out here [the hallway] it will allow for more kids to spread out,” McCracken said, noting more space for students is a key aspect the many renovations.
The nurse’s area will be expanded in the middle school and some of the school’s roof will be replaced.
McCracken said he hopes the projects will be done in July which would allow for everything to be ready for the return of students next school year.
Taylor’s new fieldhouse
Taylor Community School Corporation’s new fieldhouse is currently ahead of schedule.
Construction started on the new gym in October, and Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith said it’s on pace to be done near the end of July or early August.
The new fieldhouse will have three full-sized basketball courts, a three line track and area for batting practice. Smith said he is most of the fact the gym will be able to allow more teams to utilize the space.
“I will be able to have every boys’ and girls’ basketball practice done by 6:30-7 p.m.,” he said. “I’ll never have to have practices at 6 a.m. and I’ll never have to have practices going until 8-9 p.m.”
The fieldhouse will be not only be open to the students but also the community. Smith said the corporation is working on putting procedures together to allow that community to use the fieldhouse for activities such as walking or renting the space for line dancing and other activities.
The fieldhouse will have air conditioning as well, a decision Smith said was made when it was discovered the cost would be just $50,000 and could connect to the current system. Smith called the decision a “no brainer.”
The building can also be used in case of bad weather since it can handle up to 125 mph winds and can hold the fans in attendance while waiting for the weather to pass.
Safety is not just exclusive to the fieldhouse. The school is also currently spending $3 million on new security for all the buildings to keep up with modern technology Smith called the “most up to date.”
According to Smith, when entering school buildings, visitors will enter into a secured location, give their reason of being there and swipe their driver’s license which the school will get information from – all before being allowed into the main part of the building.
Every door will now have swipe technology for staff as well for their ID cards. There will be limited access at different times. For example, if a teacher wants to come in and do lesson plans at 1 a.m. they can get it approved and then have access specifically to that teacher.
